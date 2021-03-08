Industry Veteran To Drive Anomali Expansion In ANZ

Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, has appointed industry veteran Stree Naidu as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Backed by 25-plus years’ experience, Stree will drive the company’s response to surging demand for actionable threat intelligence solutions that enable immediate detection and faster response. He will lead the company to meet demand for Anomali solutions across the region.

He will lead a team of cybersecurity professionals to accelerating the company’s brand promise and rapid expansion.

Prior to joining Anomali, he served as an executive at Cato Networks, Radware, Imperva, Tumbleweed, Hyperion, Brio, ATG, and Sun Microsystems, where he led channels and sales for several years.

“Demand for solutions that generate high-fidelity and actionable threat intelligence is rising across the Pacific territories. To meet this demand, build scale and market reach in the business, we decided to bring in a leader with a proven track record who could ensure the success of Anomali and its customers,” said Mark Boullie, Anomali Chief Revenue Officer.

“The Asia Pacific and Japan region is inundated with cyberattacks. Businesses there are keenly aware of how damaging threats like Olympic Destroyer can be and know that APTs, backed by hostile nations such as North Korea, are always looking for ways to penetrate networks,” said Stree.

“I’m excited to be with a company known for delivering proven capabilities that are reducing customers’ risk of falling victim to attackers that are focused on this part of the world.”

