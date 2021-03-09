Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Tech Firm MEA Launches Apple Silicon Mac Apps To Target International Growth

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: MEA

MEA Drives Growth for International Retailers With Customer Experience Innovation

Digital agency and app developer MEA today announced the release of its photo printing apps for Apple’s new M1 Mac. The new apps help customers order photo prints and gifts from Apple’s new Macs that are powered by Apple Silicon, the first ever chip designed by Apple for desktop computers.

MEA’s award winning photo printing apps, including Photo Prints+, Photo Prints Now and Printicular, are already available on iPhone and iPad. With the new Mac apps, customers can order photo prints & gifts directly from their desktop with all of the same features as the mobile apps.

MEA has partnered with major retailers including in the USA, UK, Japan and New Zealand and provides optimised purchasing experiences for customers seeking local pick up & home delivery of photo gifts & products. Using the apps customers can place orders at more than 25,000 stores worldwide. MEA drives growth for its retail partners through innovative customer experiences and targeted customer acquisition.

  • Latest Macs now have the same silicon-chip as iPhone, allowing users to have the experience of an app on their desktop computer.
  • MEA’s apps are amongst the first of their kind to be released for the M1 Mac.

The new M1 Macs are predicted to make an impact on the industry with their lower costs and higher performance. M1 Macs have been forecast to make up 7% of all laptop sales by July 2021.

Releasing our existing iPad apps for Apple’s M1 Mac has opened up a whole new market and endless possibilities’ said Sacha Penny, Chief Marketing Officer at MEA. She added 'MEA is again working at the forefront of technology to find new ways to activate customers for our retail partners.'

For more information contact us / +6492803209 / info@we-are-mea.com.

About MEA

MEA is an award-winning digital agency and app developer, that connects customers and brands using digital innovation and integrated marketing. The MEA team take an integrated and strategic approach to advertising, marketing, design & development. MEA has released hundreds of native mobile app and website projects with millions of users including with T-Mobile, Kodak, Levi’s, Rip Curl, MTV Press and Samsung. MEA owns Autopilot Print, a better way for photo retailers and fulfillers to sell photo products.

