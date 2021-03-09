Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GBA Healthcare Working Group Releases White Paper As First Asset In Blockchain Ethical Design Framework For Healthcare

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Washington, D.C., Mar 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Beginning early 2020, the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Healthcare Working Group (HWG) began undertaking the development of an ethical design framework for blockchain solutions in the healthcare industry as a service to the public. The GBA HWG is releasing the first asset in the Blockchain Ethical Design (BED) Framework for Healthcare in the form of a White Paper.

"We are excited to offer this guidance to healthcare policymakers, decision-makers and innovators in implementing blockchain featured technology in the healthcare space. The BED Framework for Healthcare is being developed collaboratively by members in the HWG including caregivers, entrepreneurs, healthcare technologists and legal professionals from around the world. We cover a comprehensive spectrum of use cases, regulatory and legal scenarios, and procedural insights based on real world experience in healthcare technology innovation. This White Paper is only the first asset in a suite of guiding tools the GBA HWG will be releasing through 2021, and we are looking forward to the feedback of our audience," Marquis Allen, GBA Healthcare Working Group Chair

The purpose of this publication is to:

- Identify potential ethical issues of blockchain used in health service delivery

- Discuss potential ethical issues for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem including regulatory and compliance segments

- Propose a conceptual framework of blockchain ethics as it applies specifically to its design, implementation and use in healthcare.

- Create an outline from which the Blockchain Ethical Design (BED) Framework for Healthcare and its assets, tools, documents and content will be developed by the GBA HWG.

- Raise awareness and stimulate further debate on the ethics of blockchain in the healthcare IT, health system governance and regulatory communities.

The GBA invites you to contact them for more information.

Learn more about the GBA: gbaglobal.org

For more information about the GBA Healthcare Working Group: gbaglobal.org/HWG

To download the whitepaper: gbaglobal.org/download

