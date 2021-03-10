Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Century 21 Opens New Office In Manukau

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 Fairdeal Realty has opened at 28C Lambie Drive in central Manukau.

The team at Century 21 Fairdeal Realty, which has now opened in Lambie Drive in Manukau.

Fairdeal Realty directors Rupinder Kaur and Surbani Sandhu say the new office and team are focused on some of South Auckland’s key residential growth areas and fastest-developing neighbourhoods.

Rupinder Kaur brings experience having been involved in the property market for over a decade as an investor and developer. She is focused on achieving clients’ trust and maximum value for their property.

Fellow director and salesperson, Surbani Sandhu, has a post-graduate degree in business management. She is delighted to be setting up a new office in Manukau, sporting Century 21’s world-famous branding which she describes as polished and fitting their business model perfectly.

Both directors say Century 21 offers clients consistent service, creative content, and high-quality marketing – all important credentials for Fairdeal Realty.

“When deciding on brands which best fit the culture we wanted to instil, Century 21 was absolutely right for us. Century 21’s rebranding is extremely attractive, with the brand going from strength to strength here in New Zealand. What’s more, the technology available to the sales team is impressive,” says Surbani Sandhu.

The sales team also includes John Dorking, Chatty Verma, Kameron Jolliffe, Deeyana Amosa, Ajit Saini, Charlie Laulu, and Tasreet Dhatt. Branch Manager and AML Compliance Officer is Louise Stowers.

Rupinder Kaur says the Fairdeal Realty sales team consists of new and experienced salespeople, and importantly all team members come from the Manukau region.

“We are really excited with our new venture and joining the Century 21 family. We appreciate all the support Derryn Mayne and Century 21 New Zealand have given us to set up this office in Manukau – an area we all love and know very well.

“We strongly believe Manukau’s many diverse communities deserve top quality service from our dedicated team. Having the office located in the heart of Manukau’s commercial area is ideal. We now look forward to growing our new business with people that have the same passion for Manukau and real estate as we do,” says Rupinder Kaur.

Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, says the opening of Fairdeal Realty is another positive development for the real estate company - one which will be noted by competitor companies and the public alike.

“The Fairdeal team will do so well in this rapidly-changing part of Auckland, with their arrival a great addition to our company. In fact, setting up shop in Lambie Drive, Manukau further strengthens Century 21 as a growing powerhouse in the south,” she says.

Ms Mayne says Century 21’s superior service and global status will continue to attract other high-performing salespeople to consider franchise ownership or establishing offices. Other opportunities to set up Century 21 offices remain available in many parts of the country.

www.century21.co.nz

 

