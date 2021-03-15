Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industrial Land Shortage Fuels Interest In Key Westgate Development Site

Monday, 15 March 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A substantial development site in a key Auckland growth hub is expected to attract strong interest from buyers, tenants and owner-occupiers as the city faces a chronic shortage of industrial land.

Expressions of interest have been invited for the vacant site at 81 Fred Taylor Drive, Westgate, which offers flexible options for buyers or tenants.

The nearly four-hectare site has been subdivided into two roughly equal sized plots which have been tipped for a wide range of potential activities and industrial and commercial users.

The property at 81 Fred Taylor Drive is now being marketed for expressions of interest by 18 March through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys Northwest.

Salespeople Stuart Bode and Beterly Pan said the property consisted of approximately 3.96 hectares of vacant land located within the rapidly-expanding Westgate town centre.

Mr Bode said the owner had recently received consent to subdivide the site into two lots.

“The first lot, of some 2.02 hectares, offers high-profile frontage to busy Fred Taylor Drive. The owner is seeking expressions of interest primarily from potential tenants for design/build developments along this prominent road frontage.

“Lot 2, covering approximately 1.94 hectares, has access from Kakano Road through Kakano Business Park, via Topere Lane. The site has all services – encompassing power, water, telecom and sewage – inside the boundary of Lot 2.”

Mr Bode said that the owner, a construction company with over 15 years of building experience, would like to see Lot 2 developed on a design/build basis for office/warehouse use or, on a subdivision concept, eight lots of approximately 2,000 square metres each.

However, the owner may also consider selling the whole of Lot 2 or, alternatively, smaller industrial lots of approximately 2,000 square metres each.

The entire site at 81 Fred Taylor Drive is zoned Business – Light Industry under Auckland Council’s unitary plan. This provides for a wide range of light industrial activities ranging from manufacturing and production to logistics, storage, transport and distribution.

Mr Bode said Lot 2 had already attracted early interest as a location for a substantial warehouse. If sold or leased as a subdivision, design/build on the smaller sites could be attractive to small businesses for storage, distribution or online sales operations, or as a service centre or base for the likes of plumbers or electrical contractors, he said.

“Lot 1 fronts prominently onto Fred Taylor Drive, a former section of State Highway 16 which still carries significant traffic volumes. Across Fred Taylor Drive is residential-zoned land that is set to give rise to thousands of new homes.

“Given this exposure and adjacent catchment, Lot 1 could be better suited to more commercial-type activities, such as offices, showrooms or a medical centre – though these uses would be subject to council consents,” said Mr Bode.

Ms Pan said the property’s location placed it at the heart of one of Auckland’s leading growth hubs.

“Westgate is seeing significant expansion and development and, in particular, a very healthy demand for industrial land. Auckland is seeing record-low vacancy levels for industrial space, and this shortage is clearly evident at Westgate.

“As a high percentage of New Zealand’s GDP is aligned to some form of industrial property use, the demand for efficient, quality industrial space is likely to remain strong,” Ms Pan said.

The North West corridor area, in which Westgate sits, is one of Auckland’s strongest growth hubs. It is undergoing a $1 billion transformation encompassing public amenities, schools and major transport upgrades.

Ms Pan said the Fred Taylor Drive site enjoyed outstanding transport links.

“With motorway access nearby, the site is a 20-minute drive from Auckland’s CBD. It is less than two kilometres from the Western Ring Route, which provides a link between the north and south of Auckland, allowing direct motorway access to and from Auckland Airport,” she said.

Ms Pan said the site was situated moments away from the NorthWest Shopping Centre which boasts more than 100 shops.

“Costco’s new large-format retail store is under construction nearby, and a huge Costco Fuel outlet is due to open in early 2022. Costco is the world’s second largest retailer and is investing around $100 million in Westgate,” Ms Pan said.

Microsoft had recently settled a land purchase in Kakano Road and started construction of a major data centre, she said.

Other big neighbouring brands include Dulux, Resene, Mitre 10, Pak n’ Save, Bunnings, Harvey Norman and Briscoes.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 