New Zealand Citizens Drive Net Migration Gain

Annual net migration of New Zealand citizens has exceeded that of non-New Zealand citizens for the first time since citizenship data started in the late 1970s, Stats NZ said today.

In the year ended January 2021, provisional net gains of 20,800 New Zealand citizens and 12,300 non-New Zealand citizens made up an overall estimated net migration gain of 33,200.

New Zealand citizens have driven monthly net migration gains since April 2020, and now they are driving annual net migration.

