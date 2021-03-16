Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National On-farm Judging To Showcase Environmentally Sustainable Farming And Growing Excellence Completed

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Ballance Farm Environment Awards

The on-farm judging of the Regional Supreme Award winners for the Ballance Farm Environment Awards (BFEA) has recently been completed. Judges Warwick Catto and Jamie Strang travelled the length of the country from Kaeo in the north to Riverton in the south over a 3 week period to talk to these innovative food and fibre producers, and BFEA regional supreme winners, about their environmental sustainability initiatives. The properties visited included dairy and beef finishing, sheep, beef, deer, a milking goat farming operation and commercial vegetable growers.

Each of the 10 BFEA regional supreme winners spent time on their properties with Catto and Strang, representatives of the national judging panel from the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, a charity set up to promote sustainable farming and growing and share knowledge and expertise within the farming community. The on-farm visits form a vital part of the judging process to name the winners of the esteemed Gordon Stephenson Trophy, named in honour of Waikato farmer and noted conservationist, the late Gordon Stephenson, at the National Sustainability Showcase in Wellington on March 25th.

Strang, a sheep and beef farmer in the Wairarapa who has been a national judge with Catto for the past 10 years, explained the purpose of the visits is to provide insights which are later explored in a formal interview. “The farm visits are a great opportunity to examine some of our award winners practices first-hand and to understand how they are striving to manage the land more sustainably.”

Catto, who manages science and agronomic matters for Ballance Agri-nutrients and is a longstanding BFEA national judge, said the diversity of land use and business acumen shown by the regional supreme winners was a particular highlight this year. “The increasing awareness and action on biodiversity is an area that is emerging. It is great to see a proactive focus around addressing water issues in the winners’ catchments,“ said Catto. ”The enhancements that these farmers and growers have made to the land and environment add to the asset value of the property as well as the aesthetics.”

The on-farm judging trip is a highlight for both Strang and Catto who enjoy meeting with passionate and inspirational farmers and growers and hearing about their innovations. “The use of technology, research and the latest testing methods to gather data has really stood out this year, as has the active contribution these couples and partnerships are making in their regions, contributing to local decision making,” said Strang

The judging panel now has the tough task of selecting the recipient of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy from an outstanding line-up of BFEA regional supreme winners:

Northland - Jeff Martin & Helen Linssen, Te Karoa Farms, Kaeo (Beef)

Auckland - Mathew & Sarah Bolton, Oete Goat Farm, Patumahoe - Franklin (Goat)

Waikato - Mark & Felicity Brough, Paerua, Aria – Waitomo (Sheep & beef)

Taranaki - The Brown Family, Rukumoana Farms, Eltham & Stratford - South Taranaki (Sheep & beef)

Horizons - The Clarke Family, Woodhaven Gardens, Levin – Horowhenua (Commercial vegetable production)

East Coast - Evan & Linda Potter, Waipapa, Elsthorpe - Central Hawke's Bay (Sheep, beef, deer)

Greater Wellington - Aidan Bichan, Neville Fisher and Vern Brasell, Kaiwaiwai Dairies, Featherston - South Wairarapa (Dairy)

Otago - Anna & Ben Gillespie, Two Farmers Farming, Omakau - Central Otago (Beef & dairy grazing)

Canterbury - Tony Coltman & Dana Carver, Canlac Holdings, Dunsandel – Selwyn (Dairy)

Southland - Geordie & Frances Eade, Granity Downs, Riverton – Southland (Sheep & beef)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ballance Farm Environment Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


Hemp Industries Association: Could The Next Team NZ Boat Be Made Entirely Of Hemp?

With The America’s Cup due to start in a few days’ time, innovators from a very different sphere have been wondering how long it could be before New Zealand could be competing in a boat entirely built from hemp, with the crew eating high-energy, nutritious hemp-infused foods and wearing high-performance hemp kit..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 