Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Big Companies Better Placed To Weather COVID-19

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 7:59 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp’s latest NZX Top 50 Funding Composition report shows a “clear contrast” between the Top 25’s security position and that of the Second 25, reflecting the superior credit rating available to New Zealand’s largest companies.

Chapman Tripp Partner Cathryn Barber said the resilience this created had assisted the Top 25 to weather the COVID-19 storm.

The firm’s analysis is drawn from the Top 50’s annual reports as at 31 December 2020, and from Chapman Tripp’s direct experience advising Top 50 entities on their debt funding requirements.

Other findings include:

· many among the Top 50 opted as part of their COVID-19 response to increase or extend their funding arrangements and/or to raise equity or to pay down debt

· in some cases, this was a strategic decision, rather than being forced by circumstance, and the buffer capability was not activated

· entities with a range of creditors had more difficulty as getting a majority to agree to the same change of terms was often arduous and expensive, and

· the New Zealand retail bond market remains slow.

“The New Zealand economy has performed relatively well during the COVID-19 pandemic to date and business confidence is rising in all but the most affected sectors. But we expect that some uncertainty will remain until vaccination has delivered herd immunity to us and to our major trading partners and until the borders are open,” Barber said.

“Most of the waivers obtained in the initial lockdown last year have now expired and companies are considering whether their funding mix is appropriate based on their experiences last year.

“For some, that will mean sticking with bank debt and their existing accommodative relationships. Others will want to explore new options.

“We anticipate that there will be an increased appetite for New Zealand retail bonds to lock in longer-term debt. We also expect that green and socially responsible financing will continue its growth trajectory,” Barber concludes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>



FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 1.5% In January 2021 While Euro Area Records Sharp Increase To 0.9%

Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 