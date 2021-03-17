Giftbox Boutique Release Limited-Edition Easter Gift Hampers

Online gift basket and hamper retailer, Giftbox Boutique are releasing three limited-edition Easter gift baskets.

Like most of Giftbox Boutique’s hampers, these new Easter gift baskets are loaded with exclusively NZ made products. Each Easter hamper features delicious treats from renowned local brands such as Bennetts of Managwhai, Molly Woppy, Bennetto Natural Foods, Serious Food Co, and Chocolate Traders.

“From the start, it was always our goal to offer a beautifully presented product which showcases the best NZ has to offer”, says Giftbox Boutique co-founder, Katie Grey. “There are some fantastic products being produced locally and we have built strong relationships with our New Zealand Easter gifts suppliers over the years”.

“We are super excited to be offering our new range of limited edition, Easter-themed gift baskets which feature exclusively NZ made chocolate and treats!”.

The new Easter hampers are available in three different sizes and are priced from $50 - $100 and can be delivered directly to the recipient’s door with a custom message attached.

Customers can also choose to add a little extra to their Easter hamper orders with NZ wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages available as an optional add-on to every order.

“Easter isn’t just for the little ones”, says Grey. “All of our Easter gift baskets can have a bottle of bubbles added to help you get in the long-weekend spirit!”

The limited-edition Easter gift boxes are available for order via Giftbox Boutique’s website. Stock is limited and Grey recommends that those who are interested in their Easter hampers get their orders in quick.

“If you’d like one of our scrumptious new Easter hampers, you can pre-order today and select the day you would like it to be delivered to the lucky recipient”.

