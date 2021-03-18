New Zealand Agencies Benefit From New Social Media Upskill Service

Insightful is a new service offering fortnightly Social Media Insights webinars, designed to keep marketing professionals on top of the ever-evolving world of social media, saving agencies time and money.

Designed by marketers for marketers, Insightful aims to bring the latest insights and trends to agencies around New Zealand so they in turn can introduce new ideas to their clients.

Insightful was launched by Andrew Ferdinando and Dom Hay who founded Ad Hoc, a virtual marketing director service, five years ago, and during that time have been coaching social media marketers.



“Over the years our clients kept telling us the same thing - that it was impossible to stay on top of social media in a professional marketing context,” says Ferdinando.



“This was becoming a concern for many of our clients, so we decided to run a poll asking marketers how many hours they spent per month attempting to stay up-to-date. What we learned was that over 50 percent of people who worked in social media spent more than seven hours each month consuming the latest developments and yet they still felt like they were drowning.”



In response to their findings, Insightful was launched last year as a solution to the problem, delivering new platform updates, the latest research, mini-tutorials, campaign examples and social media tools/app reviews through its series of webinars.



In just 40 minutes each fortnight marketers can stay abreast of the latest trends, something Kim Voon, Founder of Auckland marketing agency, Insight Online, says has been hugely beneficial.

“As an agency it’s been a brilliant time saver for us. My team used to spend hours researching this stuff.” says Voon, an early adopter of Insightful.



“We need to show our clients that we’re on top of all the latest social media developments. Insightful ensures that we are and gives us a good reason to pick up the phone to them.”



Insightful’s Dom Hay says the tool ensures social media experts can continue to develop skills and knowledge within an agency environment.



“I ran a marketing agency in Sydney for 10 years and I know first-hand just how important it is to upskill your team and build in-house capability. Insightful should be viewed as continuous professional development (CPD) for social media marketers, ‘continuous’ being the important word because the learning never ends as the platforms are changing daily, literally!”



Insightful is offering NZ agencies the service from $109 +GST per month. For more information visit www.getinsightful.co

