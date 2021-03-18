Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

LUMO Labs - Leading A New Wave Of Creative Solutions

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: LUMO Labs

LUMO is excited to announce the development and launch of New Zealand’s first creative studio for digital out-of-home (DOOH). Over the past year, the LUMO team made a choice to turn the ongoing disruption and challenges caused by the global pandemic into a business win, with lockdowns allowing them the time and creative freedom to complete their long-held dream for LUMO Labs, a unique in-house facility focused entirely on creating and producing content solutions specific to the digital out-of-home (DOOH) channel.

Designed to facilitate greater collaboration with advertisers and agencies, LUMO Labs can help unlock the more dynamic creative capabilities DOOH has to offer, in an effort to deliver more memorable campaigns for clients.

Combining real time audience data and insights, with technology designed to deliver dynamic ad serving and creative messaging, LUMO Labs provides advertisers with a full suite of creative ideas and solutions. Ranging from concept generation built upon strategic insights, content design and software development through to the implementation of bespoke brand campaigns employing the latest in digital technology capabilities.

LUMO CEO, Phil Clemas said that the launch of LUMO Labs is in direct response to an increase in advertiser demand for more responsive and engaging DOOH creative, including direct access to expert advice and production and technology requirements.

“Often it’s about the timing. DOOH is rebounding strongly from the challenges of last year and establishing LUMO Labs has coincided nicely with that new growth trajectory. Our goal in the establishment of LUMO Labs, is to help advertisers tap into the power of DOOH and help them realise the combined value of data and technology working cohesively to deliver more targeted and relevant messaging, with greater impact than ever before.”

LUMO design and production manager Jamie Snow said, “The creative possibilities for dynamic DOOH campaigns are endless, and with that comes a certain level of creative and technical expertise required to bring these campaigns to life. For some advertisers without access to a creative agency to help deliver these requirements, it can be a little overwhelming. That’s where LUMO Labs comes in.”

The team is now actively recruiting for a Digital Operations Assistant to ensure the team is properly resourced to manage the current lift in demand on the new creative services.

