Bernard Hickey Launches New Podcast With The Spinoff And Kiwibank

Friday, 19 March 2021, 6:04 am
Press Release: The Spinoff

The Spinoff and Kiwibank present ‘When the Facts Change’ with Bernard Hickey

New series debuts at #1 on Apple Podcasts chart

Together with Kiwibank, The Spinoff Podcast Network is proud to announce the launch of When the Facts Change. Hosted by Bernard Hickey, legendary economics journalist and newest addition to The Spinoff, this series is your essential weekly guide to the intersection of economics, business and politics in Aotearoa.

Every Friday, Bernard will be joined by expert and industry-leading guests, including a range of Kiwibank specialists, to explore our economy and reveal how it’s changing our lives and our society. Together they’ll dissect the week’s big events in business and economics and discuss how the facts have changed – and whether we should change our minds as a result.

  • This series is for anyone curious about what new developments in technology, the global economy, finance, housing and politics will mean for them, their jobs, lives, communities and futures.
  • Bernard Hickey boasts one of the most formidable résumés in New Zealand journalism, including roles as digital editor at Stuff, co-founder and editor of Interest.co.nz, managing editor at Newsroom Pro and creator of the must-read Kākā newsletter. Now he joins The Spinoff and Kiwibank to bring you When the Facts Change. Subscribe now to understand the forces impacting Aotearoa, before they impact you.

