Changes To Auckland Convention Bureau Team

Friday, 19 March 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

The Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) today is pleased to announce three new appointments to its team.

Richard Clarke, who joined Auckland Unlimited as Head of Major Events in January 2020, will lead the Auckland Convention Bureau following the departure of Anna Hayward. Richard’s role is now Head of Major and Business Events.

He is also leading Auckland Unlimited’s roll out plan for the Regional Events Fund, which is designed to promote domestic tourism through major and business events.

Also new to the ACB team is Kenneth Pereira who joins as Business Events Manager - Australia. Ken was previously with the New Zealand International Convention Centre and most recently he was an Event Development Manager within Major Events at Auckland Unlimited.

Sarah Burilin joins the ACB as Marketing and Communications Manager following Jeanette Stanton’s move to Business Events Industry Aotearoa last month. Sarah will work alongside the Strategic Partnerships and Marketing team and oversee the team’s connection into Auckland Unlimited’s wider marketing and partnership strategy.

Eloise Barnes continues with the Major and Business Events Feasibility team and will focus on the development and implementation of the Business Events Fund component of the Regional Events Fund.

Gemma Wood continues in her role as the revised Business Events Manager – Domestic and International.

The new Auckland Convention Bureau team is listed below:


Head of Major and Business Events – Richard Clarke

Business Events Manager - Australia – Kenneth Pereira

Business Development Manager – Melbourne – Edwina Fitzsimon

Business Development Manager – Australia - Anne-Sophie Pouzin

Membership and Event Services Executive – Natalie Allan

Business Events Manager – Domestic and International - Gemma Wood

Business Development Executive – Associations – Jessica Skinner

Sales and Marketing Research Executive – Eloise Barnes

Sales Executive - Stephanie Rice

Marketing & Communications Manager – Sarah Burilin

Business Support Coordinator – Natasha Grant

