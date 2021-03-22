Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Grant Thornton NZ Advises On NZ$1.45b Tech Acquisition

Monday, 22 March 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton New Zealand has recently completed financial and tax due diligence on one of the biggest inbound NZ tech company acquisitions in recent years.

Bentley Systems, the Nasdaq listed infrastructure engineering software company (NASDAQ: BSY) has entered into an agreement with investors led by Accel-KKR to acquire Seequent Holdings Limited.

Bentley Systems is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA and employs more than 4,000 people. The organisation generates annualized revenues of more than NZ$1.1 billion in 172 countries, and it’s expected that Seequent will contribute in excess of NZ$111m to its annualized recurring revenues this year.

The Grant Thornton team advising Bentley was led by tax Partner, Don MacKenzie and Richard Hughes, a Partner in the firm’s financial advisory services team, and included tax Director, Sam O’Connor and Rosaline Chan, Senior Manager, financial advisory services.

“Don, Richard and the team not only provided quality services, their delivery was highly responsive; this meant that due diligence was completed in record time which is fantastic given the size and complexity of the deal”, says Werner Andre, Vice President, Global Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer at Bentley Systems.

Founded and based in Christchurch, Seequent is a globally renowned leader in geoscience analysis and modelling software and a classic Kiwi business success story, having grown from a team of one in 2004 to an organisation of over 430 people locally and overseas.

Bentley acquires Seequent from its majority shareholder, Accel-KKR. The transaction will likely be completed Q2 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Grant Thornton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 