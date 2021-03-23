The Face Place Celebrates 20 Years

Auckland’s renowned medical spa clinic, The Face Place, is celebrating 20 years of business this year. Founded by Dr Catherine Stone, The Face Place was Auckland’s first dedicated Med Spa clinic and the first clinic in Australasia to provide a full-time Botox service two decades ago.

Dr Cat Stone

Dr Cat first learned about Botox while training in plastics and reconstructive surgery where she used it in hospitals treating children with Cerebral Palsy. Her interest was piqued when a friend asked her to inject it into his face. ‘The concept of using it for wrinkles in someone’s face – let alone for headaches, teeth grinding or excessive sweating – was foreign to me,’ explains Dr Cat.

‘I let him know I’d research it, but to not hold his breath. But once I did the research, I realised it was safe and effective, and that it had a lot of potential. The more I looked at it, the more I got excited by it. I travelled around the world training with the pioneers of cosmetic Botox and launched Australasia’s first Botox only clinic in Auckland in 2001.’

Nearly 20 years later The Face Place consists of 2 clinics and over 20 staff. They offer a comprehensive range of safe, simple and effective non-surgical procedures including cosmetic injectables, medical skin treatments, energy-based based treatments for hair reduction, skin rejuvenation, and sexual rejuvenation procedures.

Since The Face Place first launched the industry has exploded and The Face Place is proud to still set the benchmark. In a largely unregulated industry, The Face Place prides itself on setting best-practice standards, training other medical professionals in the industry, and educating their patients, and keeping them safe with highly trained clinicians and strong safety protocols.

Dr Cat was just 26 years old when she opened her first clinic in Auckland’s Vulcan Lane. ‘I sold my car to get the money to launch the business and I have the first chair I brought to treat clients. I still use it every day.’

She opened the clinic with no staff, working long hours. ‘It hasn’t always been an easy journey and there have been lots of lessons along the way.’ At first, Dr Cat had to work hard on educating people on how Botox and the different conditions for which it could provide a solution for. ‘I kept going as I passionately wanted to help busy people transform both their inner and outer beauty, so they achieve their goal of living their best life possible.’

In 2004, The Face Place became New Zealand’s first medical spa. With doctors, registered nurses, and advanced skincare therapists on board, The Face Place MedSpa offered solutions for all skincare concerns.

In 2005, The Face Place introduced sexual rejuvenation treatments to New Zealand which include the O Shot, the P Shot, and the Thermiva. 2021 has seen them add two revolutionary new treatments to their service menu: Profhilo and Volux. ‘Our team is constantly researching and trialling new techniques in all avenues of cosmetic medicine, including the use of exciting new technologies that use your body’s natural healing process to thicken skin, soften fine lines, reduce scarring and improve the skin’s luminosity and ‘glow.’

There is a long list of accolades recognising achievements of The Face Place over the years including:

Best Medical Skin Clinic

Best Aesthetic Practice NZ - My Face My Body Awards 2015, 2016, 2017

Inaugural Winner of Hall of Fame – My Face My Body Awards 2017

Finalist in NZ Best in Beauty 2018 & 2020

Best Botox Clinic 2018 - APAC New Zealand Business Awards

And the accolades for Dr Cat is just as long:

New Zealand's Best in Beauty - Extraordinary Contribution to the Beauty Industry winner, 2016

Westpac and Fairfax Media -Woman of Influence finalist, 2016

Ernst & Young (EY) -Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, 2009

Global judge in 2018 and 2020 for The My Face My Body Awards

Judge for Inaugural American My Face My Body Awards 2018, alongside Paul Nassif from the TV program ‘Botched’.

‘20 years marks an important milestone for us in the industry,’ shares Dr Cat. ‘We are so very proud to look back on our growth, accomplishments, and the people we have helped over the years. We would like to thank everyone who has supported The Face Place reaching 20 years of success.’

