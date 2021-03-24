Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealanders Report Almost $17 Million In Loss Due To Cyber Security Incidents

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: CERT NZ

CERT NZ’s latest report, released today shows a 65% increase in reports of cyber security incidents over the past year, with an associated $16.9 million in direct financial losses.

In 2020 CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, received 7,809 reports of cyber security incidents affecting New Zealanders, a significant uplift from the 4,740 reports made in 2019.

“More Kiwis spent time online last year due to the impacts of COVID-19, presenting many opportunities for cyber attackers,” says CERT NZ Director, Rob Pope.

Phishing and credential harvesting, where an attacker collects personal data to perform an array of online crimes like fraud, was the most reported form of attack during 2020. These types of incidents were up 76% on 2019, accounting for 41% of all reports made.

“Unfortunately, these figures are not surprising. Cyber attackers are opportunistic and use anything topical as a hook to try and trick people into sharing personal or financial details,” says Mr Pope.

The amount of money Kiwis are losing to cyber security incidents is also on the rise. In 2020, cyber security incidents left New Zealanders $16.9 million dollars out of pocket, the highest annual figure recorded by CERT NZ since it launched in 2017. In total, $53 million dollars of direct financial loss has been reported to CERT NZ since reporting began.

“Most cyber attacks are financially motivated. However, our figures do not paint the full picture of the types of loss Kiwis have experienced,” says Mr Pope.

CERT NZ figures show 14% of cyber security incidents reported in 2020 were associated with some type of loss including financial, operational, reputational or data.

“From a financial perspective, the impacts of a cyber attack can snowball. A business may lose revenue because its website has gone down, meaning it’s unable to trade online. This greatly impacts individuals’ livelihoods and therefore has a knock-on effect on the economy.

“Businesses also incur additional costs recovering from a cyber incident, like hiring IT professionals to mitigate any further security issues, which can take months or even years to fully restore. This can result in loss of customer trust.

“For an individual, there can be serious ramifications if their personal data has been stolen and used to conduct online fraud. As well as having to obtain new personal identification documents, they could experience a detrimental effect on their credit rating making it difficult to secure a mortgage or financial loan.

“While the effects of a cyber security incident can be devastating, it may have been possible to avoid these significant losses by taking some simple steps.

“This includes taking measures like good password practice, implementing two-factor authentication as an extra layer of security on logins, making sure software on devices are up-to-date, regularly backing up data, and thinking about how and where you share personal information.”

CERT NZ provides actionable and easy-to-follow information online to help Kiwis get started: https://www.cert.govt.nz/individuals/guides/get-started-cyber-security/

For more insights into what CERT NZ has seen in the New Zealand threat landscape in 2020, see the CERT NZ Annual Summary attached.

If you or your organisation experiences a cyber security incident contact CERT NZ at www.cert.govt.nz or call 0800 CERT NZ, Monday to Friday, 7am – 7pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CERT NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 