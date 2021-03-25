Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail Announces Winter Timetable For Scenic Trains

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: kiwiail

KiwiRail is revising its South Island tourism train schedule to better reflect lower customer demand this winter while New Zealand's borders remain closed to international tourists.

From the end of the May school holidays (3 May) through to the end of the October school holidays (17 October), the TranzAlpine service will run every week between Christchurch and Greymouth (same day return) on Thursdays and Fridays only, and the Coastal Pacific between Christchurch and Picton (same day return) on Saturdays and Sundays.

"It has been many years since the Coastal Pacific continued through the winter season, and the decision to keep it running reflects the strong demand from New Zealanders for this panoramic trip," KiwiRail Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says.

"The decision to reduce the TranzAlpine service from four days a week to two was not an easy one but reflects the current reality of a service which had 75 per cent international passengers before the COVID-19 border restrictions," Mr Miller says.

"No company is more Kiwi than KiwiRail. Because we have a strong commitment to the regions, we have continued to run services despite low passenger numbers and financial losses.

"However, we must be realistic in this difficult period for tourism operators. Our new schedule more closely aligns our services to actual demand.

"We have been offering substantial discounts on the services and will continue to do so ahead of the anticipated opening of the border with Australia. If these spectacular and world-acclaimed train trips have been on your bucket list, I would suggest you get onboard, before the prices return to pre-Covid levels.

"When New Zealand re-opens to visitors, we will look at adding additional services to meet demand. We will also look at resuming our on-board Scenic-Plus catering service, which has been suspended for the winter period.

"In the meantime, we will take the opportunity to carry out maintenance on carriages used for the services."

The current Northern Explorer (Auckland - Wellington) and Capital Connection (Wellington - Palmerston North), schedules are not changing.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from kiwiail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 