Good Logo Co Celebrates First Anniversary

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Good Logo Co

Bay of Plenty-based online retailer Good Logo Co has celebrated its first anniversary in business following a challenging but eventful first year in 2020.

Company owner Joseph Fagan commented on the company's first year of operations: "Good Logo Co was launched in early 2020 just as Covid-19 was making its way into New Zealand. A few weeks after launch, the country went into an unprecedented lockdown. Not the ideal situation for any business to start up, but we kept going and have thrived thanks to our loyal and passionate customer base".

Good Logo Co aims to bring a fresh new approach to online retail in New Zealand and Australia with its range of stickers, wall decals and other custom products. Most of the company's products have a strong focus on New Zealand and Australian culture. Company owner Joseph Fagan explains: "We aim to make products about the things that people are passionate about. For example, we have a range of fish stickers because people enjoy their hobbies and like to show that off to others. The same applies to our hunting stickers and some of the places our designs represent, like Mount Taranaki or Mount Maunganui. We are constantly adding to our range of interesting and culturally relevant designs."

Good Logo Co is based in sunny Ōmokoroa, approximately 20 minutes outside Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty.

For more information about Good Logo Co visit www.goodlogo.co.

