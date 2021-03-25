Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TPBank To Issue JCB Card In Vietnam

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 5:10 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) and JCB International Co., Ltd. - the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of TPBank JCB Credit Card today.

The new TPBank JCB Credit Card offers one card grade: Gold card. The holders of TPBank JCB Credit Card can access JCB's global acceptance network with about 35 million merchants in the world.

With TPBank JCB Credit Card, customers can enjoy numerous of attractive features and exclusive benefits, such as special discount at more than 100 high-end restaurants, earning reward points for every card spending transaction (5,000 VND is equivalent to 01 reward point) and five times reward points when spending at supermarkets & shopping centers. Besides, customers will receive additional 10,000 reward points for every 10 million VND spending per month. With reward points, customers can redeem with a wide range of attractive gift items. During the launching period, new card members will get many attractive privileges such as: waived annual fee and issuance fee in the 1st year, complimentary insurance package worth 120 million VND as well as 10,000 reward points for those who have total transaction volume of 3 million VND during the 1st month. In addition, TPBank also offers valuable gifts for card members with highest spending amount in each month.

About TPBank

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) was founded on May 5th 2008. TPBank inherits technological expertise and financial strength from its strategic shareholders including DOJI Gold & Gems Group, FPT Group, Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation (Vinare), SBI Ven Holding Pte. Ltd (Singapore), IFC International Finance Company (under World Bank) and PYN Elite Fund.

With mission to offer most effective banking & finance solutions to customers, especially the young and active segment, TPBank has always been pioneering in setting trends in modern banking services. Basing on advanced technological infrastructure and specialized management, TPBank has created many breakthrough products which has helped TPBank become the first bank with a diversified and outstanding digital banking ecosystem in Vietnam.

TPBank has been in the Top 10 most prestigious Vietnam's commercial banks 2020 by Vietnam Report. The Bank has been striving to become a leading retail and universal bank in Vietnam by focusing on providing with the highest added value to customers. This is also the compass for TPBank's sustainable development.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants in the world. JCB Cards are now issued in over 20 countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>



One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 