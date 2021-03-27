Marlborough Adult Apprentice Wins Plumbing World Scholarship

Matthew (Matt) Bird has been awarded a Plumbing World Scholarship at the national 2021 New Zealand Plumbing Awards, held in Blenheim on Friday 26 March.

Matt is in the first year of his Masterlink plumbing and drainlaying apprenticeship, hosted by Hunter Plumbing & Drainage - a company carrying out residential and commercial projects throughout Marlborough.

In his nomination, owner Guy Hunter said, "An award-winning apprentice, in my opinion, is someone dependable, proactive, positive, efficient and who really cares about the clients we are working for. I have just described Matt 100%."

"Even though Matt has a lot more to learn in his chosen profession, he is a very valued member at this firm. Matt has a great sense of humour and this is a big part of what helps him in everyday situations. It really amazes me how fast Matt is learning not only plumbing basics but the more technical side of the trade. I am very proud of Matt, and also my team who have all given Matt time and energy to share their knowledge to a young bloke who is so keen to learn."

Following a very tough upbringing, Matt turned his life around when he started his own family, making it his mission to be the best provider for his family that he could be.

Matt has excelled in carrying out work for client Switched on Housing who are responsible for maintaining Kainga Ora properties. At age 31, he is a caring man who can hold a conversation with anyone.

"My first experience with Matt's work ethic was on a job where the customer was reliant on the state for help and support," said Andrew Begg of Switched On Housing. "Not only did Matt carry out exemplary work for this customer, but he made the customer feel so at ease that she provided outstanding feedback to my team."

Working tirelessly and to a high standard, Matt has proved to be dependable in all situations. He is a great ambassador for his company and our trade, conducting himself in a way that gains respect from clients, associates and workmates.

Plumbing World Scholarships are awarded to Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and a passion for the industry.

Matt wins a trophy, a certificate and $1000 to spend at his local Plumbing World branch.

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 18 regional Associations and Branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry.

About Masterlink

Masterlink, a group training scheme owned by Master Plumbers, provides managed mentored apprenticeships in plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting across New Zealand, with Regional Managers supporting the apprentices and the businesses who host them during their training.

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers

© Scoop Media

