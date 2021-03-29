Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IrrigationNZ Submits On Climate Change Commission Report - Says Water Storage Key To Enabling Emissions Reductions

Monday, 29 March 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Irrigation NZ

IrrigationNZ has submitted the Climate Change Commission draft advice report and is supportive of the desire to reduce emissions in New Zealand, and play our part in this global issue.

“However, our view is that zero carbon targets won’t be met without investment in water storage, capture and precision use. Water infrastructure needs to be better recognised as an enabler to achieving our emissions reduction targets,” says Vanessa Winning, chief executive of IrrigationNZ

“Access to reliable water is essential for farmers and growers to diversify their land away from ruminant agriculture to a more mixed-production approach.

“We also see opportunity to augment or back up green electricity supply locally by local ‘bolt-on’ hydro electricity generation where water storage already exists as part of an irrigation scheme. The cost of water and energy, and the ability to source energy closer to use (localised) are going to be key to enabling behavioural change and reducing resistance.

“Our submission also calls for a more coordinated response across similar policy frameworks which lead to the same outcomes New Zealand climate change policy will seek. For example: freshwater regulation, biodiversity enhancement, highly productive land use change, the primary production strategy ‘Fit for a Better World’, RMA reform, three waters, infrastructure development, supporting Māori agribusiness objectives and iwi rights and interests. We are concerned about policy fatigue leading to a failure to act at all.

“Similar to this point, we continue to emphasise the need for an overarching water strategy for New Zealand, so that we identify better strategic outcomes - as well as use policy to respond to problems.

“IrrigationNZ members share many of the same goals as other New Zealanders to reduce their environmental footprints and see improvements in the health of our waterways, to contribute to the wellbeing of their communities and provide for a sustainable future for New Zealand,” concludes Ms Winning.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Irrigation NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 