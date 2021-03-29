City Boarding House For Sale Could Open Door To Multi-unit Luxury Housing Development

A boarding house in one of Auckland’s most prestigious neighbourhoods has been put on the market for sale with future redevelopment potential as an upmarket housing complex.

The freehold site for sale at 30 Shelly Beach Road, St Mary’s Bay, sits within walking distance of Auckland’s CBD and boasts sweeping city and harbour views

The existing two-level residential accommodation building is operated as a boarding house under the UniStay brand. However, the property’s zoning for intensive housing will provide future owners with possibilities to redevelop the site with a multi-unit apartment or townhouse complex.

The land and buildings at 30 Shelly Beach Road are now being marketed for sale by tender closing on 15 April (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Salespeople Damien Bullick and Alan Haydock said the site consisted of a building of some 536 square metres on approximately 1,600 square metres of freehold land, including parking for nine vehicles at the front of the property.

“The building incorporates 39 furnished single, twin-share and double bedrooms, plus a self-contained one-bedroom manager’s flat and manager’s office,” said Mr Bullick.

“Occupants share use of a large communal kitchen, multiple entertainment spaces, decks and a barbecue area.”

Mr Bullick said the property presented buyers with flexible options, including continuing to run the established boarding house, repurposing it for alternative accommodation or other uses, land banking, or fully redeveloping the site for high-density housing.

“The vendor is open to selling the property with existing boarding tenancies in place or with vacant possession,” he said.

The site’s zoning as Residential - Terrace Housing and Apartment Buildings under the Auckland Unitary Plan provides for the greatest density, height and scale of development of all the residential zones.

“This is a high-intensity zone which allows for intensive terrace house or apartment development of up to 16 metres, or between five and six storeys, subject to council consents,” said Mr Bullick.

Mr Haydock said a key attraction of the Shelley Beach Road site was its elevated, north-facing position on the sought-after “northern slopes” of St Mary’s Bay.

“This location provides the existing building with sweeping harbour and city views, which extend across Herne Bay, Westhaven and the Auckland CBD.

“A multi-level development on the site would be able to take even greater advantage of this outlook, adding further to the premium residential offering that could be presented to occupants of a new development in this sought-after location,” Mr Haydock said.

“Situated on the border of Herne Bay, this property lies in the heart of one of Auckland’s most prestigious residential neighbourhoods. St Mary’s Bay is home to a highly affluent population, with a current average house price of over $2.5 million which is among the highest in New Zealand.”

The Shelly Beach Road site lies within a short walk of the restaurants and cafes of Herne Bay and Ponsonby as well as central Auckland, the Viaduct precinct and Westhaven Marina.

“Nearby amenities include a supermarket, popular parks and two bowling clubs, and the property is well located for a range of schools and childcare centres. The location offers convenient access to the Northern Motorway and is on the Link bus route, providing regular services to locations around the central city,” said Mr Haydock.

Click here to find out more information on the listing.

