Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Launches Next Generation Automated Valuation Model (AVM)

Monday, 29 March 2021, 5:55 pm
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today launched its most technologically advanced product yet – a new automated valuation model (AVM) which uses advanced modelling and deep machine learning techniques to produce accurate estimates and up-to-date sales price predictions for residential properties across New Zealand.

REINZ has already been producing an AVM estimate for a number of years now, however, with new and updated technology, what we have now developed offers a superior AVM for our members and for members of the public who would like to understand what a property’s estimated current market value may be.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Property valuation plays an integral part in the end-to-end real estate sales process, not to mention the value that this information brings to other sectors such as banking, government, insurance, capital investment and economic forecasting.

“While there is of course a place for an in-depth property valuation to be carried out by a registered valuer in person, in an age of data-driven decision making, and the insatiable appetite for instantaneous information, the industry has become accustomed to the presence of AVMs producing an ‘on the spot’ estimate when required,” she continues.

“The majority of AVMs on the market don’t have access to the most up-to-date sales data in order to make their calculations. However, REINZ’s unconditional sales data provides a key advantage and therefore increases confidence levels in making accurate and informed valuation predictions.

“The REINZ ‘next generation’ AVM can generate sale price predictions using a multitude of data sources such as historical sales records dating back to 1991, recent council valuations nationwide, historical valuations from councils, census data, house price indices and more. Using complex methodologies, it then compiles data about the property to produce a predicted sales price for that property,” points out Alexander.

The new REINZ AVM will cover more properties in the market and provide more accurate estimates that are closer to actual sales prices, within a narrower range and with less time lag to detect changing trends. It will achieve this by using more data point inputs, more sophisticated models and algorithms and more up-to-date data. It will also use machine learning to continuously improve.

“From guiding vendor and purchaser expectations, to being a local market expert, having an accurate understanding of the current value of a property is one way of ensuring that you have all the important data you need,” concludes Alexander.

The REINZ AVM will be available to members via REINZ’s Statistics Platform and REINZ’s PropertySmarts product. Members of the public will be able to access the brand-new AVM data at their fingertips through property listings on realestate.co.nz.

The REINZ AVM is delivered as an estimated range displayed with a low to high estimate. To provide a level of confidence in the estimated value provided a Star Confidence Rating is displayed as either 1 to 5 stars, with 5 being the most confident and 1 being the least.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 