Hankook Tire Switches To Rimini Street Support For Its SAP Applications

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Rimini Street

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced leading global tire company Hankook Tire has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 applications. Hankook Tire reduced its annual maintenance fees by 50% with Rimini Street Support. With the efficiencies gained from switching, the company plans to focus its resources on developing innovative technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence and digital sensors.

Receive Ultra-Responsive ERP Support and Optimize IT Costs

Founded in 1941, Hankook Tire was the first automobile tire company in Korea and has grown to be a market leader in tire manufacturing worldwide. Currently operating in over 180 countries, Hankook Tire has eight production sites and five R&D centers worldwide, with over 20,000 employees. The company’s CIO began to explore third-party support to address the need for more technical enterprise software expertise and support services for its heavily customized SAP ECC 6.0 applications. After learning about Rimini Street’s quality of support, Hankook Tire decided to switch support providers to benefit from the Company’s high-value, ultra-responsive SAP support.

“Keeping our business performing efficiently and at its highest level is very important to us. The company is on the fast track to digital transformation with the pursuit of innovation and technological excellence at our core,” said Seyul Ryu, chief digital and information officer, Hankook Tire. “After learning about Rimini Street’s global availability and expert engineer support, we decided to switch our mission-critical ERP application support to Rimini Street to gain efficiencies and free up resources to focus on maximizing manufacturing operations.”

Expert Engineers Available 24/7 Worldwide

Hankook Tire, along with all Rimini Street clients, is assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system. All clients also benefit from the Company’s industry-leading service level agreements of 10-minute response times for critical Priority 1 cases and 15-minute response time for Priority 2 issues.

“Most manufacturing companies, including Hankook Tire, are focusing on pursuing innovations in this demanding economic environment. Rimini Street enables these companies to take back the control of their IT roadmap, find efficiencies and free up funds to invest in innovation aligned with its business to drive competitive advantage and growth,” said Hyungwook “Kevin” Kim, regional general manager, Korea, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street has helped more than 4,000 clients worldwide gain peace of mind by providing a team of expert engineers available 24/7 with a 10-minute response time for critical issues, as well as providing the technical and functional advice to maximize their existing software investment.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

