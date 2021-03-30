Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Welcomes First Penguin Chick Of 2021!

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Auckland

Auckland – Tuesday 30 March 2021: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s has welcomed the first penguin chick to hatch at the Aquarium this year! The baby arrived on Valentine’s Day and has recently made its debut in the Antarctic Ice Adventure display.

The King penguin chick is now six weeks of age and weighs almost 5kg. The baby was born to devoted parents Loaf and Solo, who have displayed their dedication by barely leaving their chick’s side.

“The fluffy little chick spent the first month of its life with its head tucked under dad Loaf’s tummy but has recently started venturing out and standing up in front. It is still too early for us to know the gender of the baby but it’s safe to say it is doing very well and being cared for wonderfully by its parents Loaf and Solo,” said Laura Seaman, Team Leader – Birds at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

The team at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s needs help naming the chick! Entrants can submit their suggestion online and the winner will receive two Penguin Passport experience where they can go on the ice to meet the beautiful birds.

The hatchling is the second baby for dad Loaf and the third for mum Solo. The team at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s run New Zealand’s only King penguin breeding program, which is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the world and been running for 24 years.

The Sub-Antarctic King penguins reside in SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Antarctic Ice Adventure alongside a colony of Gentoo penguins. They are ambassadors for their species, helping to raise awareness of the threats facing their wild relatives. The display is kept at an icy temperature of -2° to 0° Celsius all year round to mimic the bird’s chilly homeland of South Georgia Island where they are under threat from overfishing, invasive species and climate change.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is also home to rescued sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation, magnificent sand tiger sharks, hundreds of different fish species, and many more marine creatures. The Aquarium is open Thursday – Monday during the school term and seven days a week during the school holidays. All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance. Visit www.kellytarltons.co.nz for further information.

To enter the King penguin chick naming competition, please visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/information/news/penguin-chick-naming-competition/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 