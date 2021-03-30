Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest Phase Of Iwi Housing Development Programme Has More New Homes Up For Sale

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Taranaki-based iwi Te Atiawa has announced the release by way of expression of interest, of its latest residential housing development – a master-planned 30-unit fee simple terraced housing development.

Located on the fringe of New Plymouth’s central business district and renowned Pukekura Park, the master-planned community, named Pukekura – The Parade, is encircled by Pendarves Street, Lemon Street and Liardet Street.

Five different two-storey floorplans are being presented to the market – offering two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 77-square metres to 100-square metres, and each with their own internal courtyards and onsite carparking.

Pukekura – The Parade is situated within the traditional heartland of Ngati Te Whiti hapū of Te Atiawa Iwi. Historically Pukekura was a large plateau - with a gully system of waterways including the Huatoki River which was a significant food source.

Following British settlement in the mid-1800s, the area became part of the New Plymouth township. During the Taranaki Land Wars, the Pukekura locale was part of the parade ground used by British Troops stationed in a barracks on nearby Pūkākā Pā.

Homes within Pukekura – The Parade are now being presented for expressions of interest through Bayleys Taranaki. Salespeople Neale Parkinson, Anu Bhatnagar and Sarah Brooker-Smith. A full market release of Pukekura – The Parade will follow with those registering their interest being the first to know when this exciting development comes to market.

As with previous Te Atiawa housing development projects in New Plymouth, Te Atiawa iwi and hapū will have first options of purchasing homes within Pukekura – The Parade.

Latest sales data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand show that in January this year, the median sale price for a home in New Plymouth was $600,000 – up 33.3 percent from $450,000 in January last year.

“There is a need for quality-built new homes within New Plymouth – and those in Pukekura – The Parade will not only enjoy the benefit of being situated in one of New Plymouths best addresses being immediately adjacent to the city’s premier green space, but are also within comfortable walking distance of the central city’s full gamut of social activities and employment,” Mr Parkinson said.

“Both Bayleys Taranaki and Te Atiawa are confident that all units within Pukekura – The Parade will sell down in a relatively short timeframe when they come to market and the expression of interest process provides the market of a heads up of what is to come – shortly.

“The interior décor options of all units with Pukekura – The Parade have been designed with modern living in mind… along the lines of open plan/easy flow spaces, privacy, and security.”

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chairwoman Liana Poutu said: “As with the iwi’s previous residential developments, Pukekura – The Parade, will provide registered Iwi members with preferential access and are designed to meet a niche in the market where we believe there will be strong demand.”

“Pukekura - The Parade will be competitively priced, and the commercial profits will allow Te Atiawa to deliver programmes and other benefits to our hapū and whānau, while also continuing to reinvest and grow our putea and commercial footprint upon our tribal lands.”

Te Atiawa has embarked on a broad property investment programme which has seen the iwi purchase and develop a number of residential sites in and around New Plymouth, including a 14-section residential development at Record Street known as Te Kekeu.

“These projects exemplify Te Atiawa’s commitment to being a ‘best in class’ property developer over the long-term – delivering outcomes for our Te Atiawa hapū and whānau members to be proud of,” Ms Poutu said.

