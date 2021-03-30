Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AU21 Backs XFai's Reimagined Future Of DeFi

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

AU21, one of the most reputable venture capital firms in the world focusing on blockchain and digital assets, has decided to partner with XFai through a strategic investment. The partnership comes at an important time, as XFai's proposed changes in the DeFi space are quickly gaining momentum as the project's public token sale -- referred to as Liquidity Generation Event (LGE) -- is quickly approaching. AU21 is proud to be bound to XFai by providing its support and access to its network for XFai to reach a wider audience within the DeFi space and help revolutionize the industry.

XFai is a project set to chart a new course for how investors and projects interact within the DeFi ecosystem. It develops various tools that chart the liquidity depth and the order book of both DEX (decentralized exchanges) and CEX (centralized exchanges). Using its native-built DLO (DEX Liquidity Oracle), XFai shifts the liquidity between DEX and CEX dynamically to allow investors on DEX to benefit from free-flowing token liquidity, ultimately freeing the investors to enjoy optimized trading grounds on decentralized exchanges. XFai's DLO is equipped with anti-slippage technology and an efficient one-sided provisioning, allowing both investors and liquidity farmers to minimize costs while enjoying transparency that shows the actual impact of their trading actions. Moreover, DLO allows partnered small and mid-cap tokens to benefit from APY earnings, allowing holders and projects to gain a bolstered income by choosing to stake their tokens in the liquidity pool.

AU21, the newest investor to be announced as part of XFai's increasing list of stellar venture capital partners, has an impressive track record of leading projects to astounding success. Founded in 2017, AU21 quickly rose to become one of the most renowned names in the blockchain space. The venture capital firm has been involved in the success of various projects such as the Graph, Synthetix, Centrifuge, Polkadot and Elrond.

"We are proud to announce our backing of XFai and their autonomous liquidity management solution for cryptocurrencies. The DEX Liquidity Oracle achieves several technological milestones in decentralized liquidity provision, and will serve to create a more efficient and accessible marketplace for digital assets," comments AU21.

