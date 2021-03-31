Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PriceSpy Data Reveals Working From Home Phenomenon Continues To Spike

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: PriceSpy

Key data:

  • PriceSpy data finds popularity for webcams, laptop docking stations and microphones have skyrocketed across the last month, as Kiwis continue to work from home;
  • Consumer buying interest for projectors and perfumes however have dropped, most likely due to less people meeting face-to-face;
  • In 2019, the global webcams market size was worth USD 8325.4 Million. It is now expected to reach USD 24670 Million by the end of 2026**;
  • This rise in popularity for webcams suggests Kiwis are setting up the home office for the long term, investing in equipment that help them look and sound more professional for online meetings with colleagues;
  • Before shoppers invest in new home office equipment, PriceSpy urges consumers to conduct important price research, as this important buying step can help save hundreds of dollars in the long run.

With the new trend of working from home continuing to take off as a result of Covid-19 and recent lockdowns, new insights from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, suggest Kiwis are investing in their home office set-up for the long term.

According to PriceSpy, consumer buying interest for webcams, laptop docking stations and microphones have grown exponentially across the last month compared to the same time last year*.

Shopping categoryConsumer buying interest
Webcams+239%
Laptop docking stations+108%
Microphones+29%
Mouse pads+38%
Multifunction printers+16%
Monitors+15%
Keyboard & mouse combos+11%

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “We’ve definitely noticed a surge in consumer buying interest for home office equipment, suggesting Kiwis are looking to continue working from home post lockdowns.

“Popularity for webcams for example increased 239 per cent year-on-year - and laptop docking stations were up almost 110 per cent*.

“With more using the likes of Zoom and Google Meets to connect and meet with colleagues, buying interest for projectors appear to have dropped - down -21 per cent year-on-year*.

Shopping categoryConsumer buying interest
Perfumes-32%
Projectors-21%

“Popularity for perfumes also fell by almost a third (-32 per cent) – most probably due to less people meeting face-to-face and working from the office.

The global webcam market is expected to reach USD 24670 Million by the end of 2026**, increasing USD 8325.4 Million in 2019**.

Liisa concludes: “With more businesses meeting virtually online, the rise in interest for webcams and microphones suggest Kiwis still want to put their best foot forward when working from home - investing in equipment that will help them look and sound more professional with colleagues and clients.

“And the features available from webcam manufacturers also appears to be improving. For example, the second-most popular webcam listed on PriceSpy is the Razer Kiyo, which offers full HD resolution and a flattering light.

ProductPrice difference***
 Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

Most expensive

Cheapest

Potential saving

$245.40

$178.54

$66.86

 Razer Kiyo

Most expensive

Cheapest

Potential saving

$204.38

$157

$47.38

“But as with any new purchase, before shoppers go out and buy, we always recommend people carry out important price and product research. This is because prices points can vary massively from store to store – and shopping around can save lots of money.”

Using a price comparison site like PriceSpy can help shoppers always find the very best prices, to help save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in the long run. It’s quick, easy and free to use.

Download the PriceSpy app here.

www.pricespy.co.nz

 

* Year-on-year click data (9th February 2021 – 11th March 2021 vs 9th February 2020 – 11th March 2020). Note, February had 29 days in 2020, so an additional day of clicks compared to 2021.

**Source: Valuates Reports

***Prices correct as of 17 March 2021

About PriceSpy

PriceSpy is a comprehensive price and product comparison service used by millions of consumers every month. It helps consumers find, discover, research and compare products.

PriceSpy has 139,337 indexed products, 1,730,000 indexed prices, 584,000 product ratings, 7,510 store ratings and 1183 stores. Providing a fully impartial comparison service for consumers and a deep depository of price data for retailers.

The PriceSpy app is available to download for free, via the App Store and Google Play.

Prisjaktlaunched in the year 2000 and is Sweden's largest price comparison service. The service is known in Sweden and Norway asPrisjakt, and in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand asPriceSpy.

