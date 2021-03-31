Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Iconic Country Café Business For Sale Serves Up Tasty Expansion Options For Buyers

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Flat Rock Cafe

The land, buildings and business sustaining a licensed café in an iconic historic building on a South Island tourist highway have been put up for sale. There is the potential to increase revenue from the café and accommodation.

Kohatu Flat Rock Café operates in a restored 19th Century building which is a prominent landmark at the junction of State Highways 6 and 61, about 45 kilometres southwest of Nelson.

The property was originally built as a hotel in 1878 by the Bromell family, who were among the area’s earliest European settlers and still have descendants in the region. The former hotel and pub lay closed and derelict for three years before current owners Maureen and Graeme Crook bought the building in 2011.

The couple carried out extensive works over 18 months to convert it to a licensed café and eatery, and have since grown it into an established and successful business catering to locals and visitors.

The land, buildings and business sustaining Kohatu Flat Rock Café are now being marketed for sale as a freehold going concern. Sale will be by negotiation, through Bayleys Nelson.

Salespeople Dennis Christian and Gill Ireland said after nine years of running the business and living on site, the owners were now planning to move on to their next chapter.

This offers buyers an attractive lifestyle business opportunity, with multiple expansion options to capitalise on an evolving local visitor economy.

Mr Christian said assets for sale included buildings with a total floor area of some 519 square metres on approximately 1.1 hectares of freehold land, with plenty of parking for guests and three covered spaces for owners/managers.

“The owners have updated the property with a fully fitted-out café and commercial kitchen.

“The original hotel building is currently used as a substantial family residence, separated from the café by fully compliant fire walls and access. There is exterior access to the front and rear of the residence with two large interconnected living/dining rooms on the ground floor,” said Mr Christian.

“A covered walkway at the rear leads through to living quarters including kitchen/dining, living, bedroom/office and laundry/storage rooms.

“The first floor is accessed via a stairway from the main hallway and comprises six bedroom/living areas, two with ensuite bathrooms and a third bathroom.”

Mr Christian said the building presented new owners with the option to reintroduce an accommodation offering, while the substantial land area could possibly be further developed, with cabin accommodation – serviced by existing toilet facilities – or camping sites.

“There is an immediate opportunity to lift the café’s profitability by extending its opening hours, which are currently 10am to 3pm in winter and 9am to 4pm in summer,” said Mr Christian.

“With a full commercial kitchen there’s an ability to offer evening meals to travellers and locals, or simply to extend the hours to capitalise on the busy passing traffic.

Ms Ireland said a popular family camping ground, Quinneys Bush, was minutes away – providing a captive market for family meals or takeaways.

“With local farms relying on seasonal workers, the current owners have also been providing catering to one farm, and there is an opportunity to extend this,” Ms Ireland said.

Centrally located between Murchison, Motueka and Nelson, the café is already well supported by various groups, from car clubs to cycling groups, along with travellers bound for Abel Tasman, Nelson Lakes or Kahurangi national parks, or en route to Nelson or the West Coast.

“With new sections of the Great Taste Cycle Trail opening recently right on the site’s boundary, and with plenty of land, new owners could choose to develop a cycle hire hub to attract people keen to explore the trail.

“There will also be new opportunities to cater to motoring enthusiasts with plans advancing for a new Kohatu Motor Sports Park just 10 minutes from the property.

“The business’ positioning across the road from the confluence of the Motupiko and Motueka rivers means there is also the potential to market to fishers keen to land a Rainbow or Brown Trout,” Ms Ireland said.

The Kohatu Flat Rock Café business is currently run by the owner, supported by two part-time staff.

Ms Ireland said an extension of hours or business activities would require a review of future staffing requirements. There was ample room to provide accommodation for staff on-site, she said.

Detailed information on business performance and assets is available to potential buyers subject to signing a confidentiality agreement.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 