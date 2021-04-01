Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Sector Looks To Big Easter As Survey Shows Earnings Down At Least 25% For Many Over Summer

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

The hospitality sector is looking to a big Easter weekend for a boost in earnings after a very disappointing summer.

A survey of Hospitality NZ’s 3000 members has revealed that nearly two-thirds had a revenue drop of at least 25% over summer as the borders remained closed.

Of those, 39% said revenue was down 50% or more compared to the summer of 2019/20. In total, 82% of respondents to the survey said revenue was below the previous summer.

Hospitality NZ represents the whole hospitality sector, which includes cafes, bars, restaurants and accommodation providers.

Chief Executive Julie White says businesses are hoping Kiwis will be travelling and spending and help the sector make up for a disappointing holiday period.

“Cafes, restaurants, bars and accommodation providers all around New Zealand were pinning their hopes on a good summer to make up for a terrible 2020, but it didn’t happen for most.

“Summer wasn’t the silver bullet most were hoping for, and I fear what’s to come with winter on the way. How many businesses already weakened by months of no international tourists can recover from such revenue drops?

“We’re pinning our hopes on a strong Easter as the last big break between summer and winter, and we’re encouraging Kiwis to get out and have a great time and help out our struggling businesses at the same time.

“I’m seriously worried about the mental wellbeing of many members. They are beyond frustrated. They’re constantly stressed.”

While a big Easter would make a difference, what the sector desperately needs is a trans-Tasman bubble as a matter of urgency.

“It’s time we learned to live with a bit of risk – businesses and livelihoods will suffer if we don’t.

“Businesses are closing every day our borders remain closed, and a trans-Tasman bubble will be the lifeline many need. They’re all hurting and need action now.”

Respondents to the survey, which was conducted from February 16-22, comprised 60% accommodation providers and 40% food & beverage. Some 47% were small business owners, 44% medium, and 10% large. Some 77% were single-site venues.

Results from the poll:

  • 39.1% said their summer revenue was down 50%+ compared to summer 2019/20

The biggest challenges

  • “Lack of visitors” was identified by 70.3% as the biggest challenge over summer
  • “Staff” was the second most identified challenge, by 37.6%
  • “Reduced average bill spend” was the third most identified, by 21.8%.

Staffing

Those who identified staffing as the main challenge were asked what the main cause was. Of them:

  • 46.1% said “challenges around visa requirements”
  • 44.7% “lack of skills”
  • 32.2% “expectations around wages”

Cashflow

Respondents were asked what was the main challenge for business following changes in alert levels:

  • 63% said “impact on cashflow and working capital”
  • 55.7% “significant downturn in patronage”
  • 54.9% “uncertainty surrounding length”
  • 53.9% “lost reservations”

Outlook for 2021

Respondents were asked what was the biggest problem looking to the remainder of 2021:

  • 63.8% said “lack of visitors”
  • 49.3% “border closure”
  • 49.3% “lack of cashflow”
  • 42.6% “cash reserves running low”

Business plans

Respondents were asked what their business plans were for the year:

  • 65.2% said they would stay in business as is

Government demands

Respondents were asked what was their biggest ‘ask’ of the Government:

  • 50% said “halting the minimum wage increases”
  • 44.2% “support for fixed business costs like rents or leases”
  • 35.4% “active lowering of compliance costs”

About Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not for profit organisation, which currently supports over 3,000 members across the country. The association was first formed in 1902 as the United Licensed Victuallers Association, and has consequently been helping New Zealand’s small businesses and communities for over a century.

To find out more, visit www.hospitality.org.nz, or connect with Hospitality New Zealand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 