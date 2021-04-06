Plant Production Young Achiever Competition Back For 2021

Entries open now – are you the next plant producers Young Achiever?

NZ Plant Producers is very pleased to announce that the Young Achiever of the Year competition is back for 2021.

After being forced to cancel in 2020, the next competition will be held on July 14-15, at Growing Spectrum, Hamilton.

Young Achiever allows young people involved in plant production to gain an entry to the prestigious Young Horticulturalist of the Year competition. Entrants are tested on their practical industry skills, knowledge, and public speaking.

2019 winner (and current trophy-holder) Rico Mannall encourages anyone younger than 30 and working in plant production to give it a go.

“Entering Young Achiever definitely opened my eyes to the wider industry. You can get busy with the day-to-day aspects, but the competition exposed me to the wider issues like policy decisions that affect the industry. It’s good to be able to see the latest in the industry and in technology.”

Check out the 2020 Young Achiever website www.youngachiever.co.nz for information and the entry forms. Entries close Sunday 2 May.

Young Achiever 2020 is sponsored by Horticentre Charitable Trust and hosted by NZ Plant Producers, International Plant Producers Society NZ region, and Growing Spectrum.

© Scoop Media

