Fullers360 Supports Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern’s Announcement Of A Quarantine-free Trans-Tasman Travel Bubble

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Fullers360

Statement attributed to Mike Horne, Chief Executive Officer, Fullers360

“Fullers360 supports Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern’s announcement today indicating that a quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble will open between New Zealand and Australia from 11.50pm on Sunday, 18 April.

We are thrilled to welcome Australian’s back to our shores. As one of Auckland’s largest tourism operators, Fullers360 has seen overall passenger numbers reduce by approximately 30 per cent since the halt of international visitors, brought about by the closing of our borders in March 2020. Australia has always been a key tourism market for New Zealand, with a significant number of international visitors arriving from Australia, and critically for our business has represented a large percentage of international passengers pre-COVID.

The staggered reopening of our border is unchartered territory for all tourism businesses across the country. Our plan is for Fullers360’s focus to shift from a purely domestic market, to a market that comprises New Zealanders, as well as a potentially increasing number of international visitors from this point onwards. We will continue to adapt our services to cater for increases in passenger demand.”

