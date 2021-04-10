Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tradeskills Painters, A Professional Painting Company In Auckland, Launches New Website

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: Tradeskills Painters

A new website has been launched by Tradeskills Painters to showcase their dependable and affordable residential and commercial painting services across Auckland and North Shore. The website is online at www.aucklandhousepainter.co.nz.

Tradeskills Painters has been a trusted painting company in Auckland and North Shore providing interior home painting, plastering, GIB stopping and commercial painting since 2000. Walls of homes and business premises are given a new look by the experienced interior home painters and commercial painting contractors. Need help to take care of an old villa or bungalow? The team also carries out specialist work for villas and brick houses.

The website focuses on four main areas: interior painting; exterior painting; and commercial painting.

Interior Painting

Newly built or existing homes for renovation that require interior painting jobs can be taken care of by Tradeskills Painters. The team of experienced interior home painters use the highest quality paints to give the walls the finishing touches, smooth and free from imperfections.

Exterior Painting

Exterior painting contractors from Tradeskills Painters protects homes from the elements with the use of quality paints. Regular repainting of a property’s exterior helps keep the walls and woodwork looking great. For brickwork and feature walls, get in touch for specialist painting for brick houses.

Commercial Painting

Interior and exterior painting for apartment complexes and office buildings has been the job of the painters from Tradeskills Painters for years. To protect the property inside and out, the commercial painting contractors do their jobs efficiently and safely by assessing each job in order to achieve superior results.

Tradeskills Painters servicing throughout Auckland and the North Shore

For more information on the professional painting services of Tradeskills Painters, visit www.aucklandhousepainter.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tradeskills Painters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 