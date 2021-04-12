Pacific Edge CEO, David Darling, Announces Intention To Retire

Pacific Edge Limited (NZX: PEB) announces that CEO, David Darling, has advised the company’s Board that he intends to retire from his role on 6 April 2022. Following this, David will continue to support the company in a consulting role.

The Board wishes to acknowledge the outstanding contribution David has made to Pacific Edge over the last 18 years and the passion and sustained energy he has brought to the role over that very long period of time. Chairman Chris Gallaher, said that Dave’s expertise, persistence, and perseverance in the face of challenges over a long period of time have marked him as an outstanding CEO.

“During his tenure, Pacific Edge has grown from a research concept to a fully-fledged commercial entity well positioned to deliver the global growth potential of its technology. Dave has been the driving contributor to the development and execution of Pacific Edge’s global strategy and lead the achievement of major commercial milestones in a highly competitive global market. He leaves the company in a strong position as we take the next steps in our commercial journey.”

David Darling commented: “It has been a great privilege to have worked with such an outstanding team over the past 18 years, all of whom share the same passion for delivering better ways to diagnose and monitor cancer. Pacific Edge has a fantastic team, with proven performance and is well positioned to deliver the significant growth opportunities ahead of it. With the achievement of several major commercial milestones, the company is now in a new stage in its evolution. I believe that it is the right time for me to begin the process of succession to ensure a seamless transition over the next 12 months. I look forward to seeing the company’s continued growth and development in the ensuring years.”

The Board will commence a formal process to appoint the best and most capable person to fill this role and will update the market in due course.

