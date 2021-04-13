Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi App Photo Prints+ Launches In Canada: MEA Achieves Export Milestone With Canadian Release

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: MEA

Digital agency and app developer MEA today announced the Canadian release of their leading photo printing app Photo Prints+. Photo Prints+ which is already available in the United States is one of the many photo printing apps available from MEA. The launch of Photo Prints+ in Canada means customers can easily order prints and gifts from phones and computers with nationwide home delivery.

Known for activating customers at retail stores, MEA has focused on home delivery for its Canadian release. With the world craving convenience, home delivery has become a requirement. To best serve its customers, Photo Prints+ provides easy ordering of locally manufactured photo products for home delivery in Canada including photo prints, canvas prints, framed prints, photo posters and photo magnets.

  • MEA achieves export milestone with the release of Photo Prints+ in Canada.
  • Canadian customers can order locally made photo prints and gifts for home delivery nationwide.
  • Photo Prints+ is available in Canada for iPhone and iPad, Android, online and M1 Macs.

Our platform uses frictionless technologies to provide great purchasing experiences.” said Rey Benher, Chief Technology Officer at MEA. “Canadians can now also enjoy easy ordering of personalised products.”

For more information contact us / NZ (07) 838 2325 / hello@we-are-mea.com

