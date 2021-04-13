Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A World Of Sights And Sounds At SkyCity These School Holidays

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

Celebrate the school holidays at SkyCity Auckland this April, with fun-filled activities for the whole whānau on Federal Street.

Whether it be pizza making classes, a thrilling adventure, or meeting one of your favourite former All Blacks, you won't be stuck for things to see or do.

Kids go free at SkyCity’s hotels in April with treats including visits to the Sky Tower, delicious Sky Café ice creams, kid-friendly menus, activity packs, movies, and a special kids’ club exercise class.

The Sky Tower will transform into an immersive Beatrix Potter experience, taking Mr McGregor’s English garden 186 metres into the Sky. Listen to the classic tales of ‘Jemima Puddle-Duck and friends’ with live book readings, and Beatrix Potter face painting.

For the thrill seekers, explore the magical feeling of being on top of the world on the SkyWalk where kids will go free with every paying adult!

Kids can make their own pizza from scratch at Gusto at the Grand, where they will get to mix up their own dough, knead it to perfection and design the toppings.

If you’d prefer to leave the cooking to the experts, kids can eat free with every paying adult at Gusto all school holidays, while MASU by Nic Watt, Andy’s Burgers & Bar, Gusto at the Grand, and Orbit 360 Dining also have a great range of dining deals to suit the whole family.

For something truly memorable the All Blacks Experience is offering the ultimate rugby experience during the school holidays only - an exclusive guided tour with All Black legends Stephen Donald, Liam Messam and Keven Mealamu by your side!

Have a ‘bloody’ good time at Weta Workshop Unleashed who are putting on a sensory Horror FX workshop where teenagers and the young at heart can explore the world of special effects make up and create their own keepsake.

For more information on SkyCity Auckland’s school holiday activities, go to www.skycityauckland.co.nz/whatson.

© Scoop Media

Find more from SKYCITY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 