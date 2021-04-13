Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parnell Business Association Launches Its ‘Take A Seat’ Campaign To Celebrate Local Residents And Businesses

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Parnell Business Association

COVID-19 has tested our economic resilience in many ways and highlighted the important connection between local businesses, residents and the suburbs they live in. Whilst Parnell is famous for its cafes and galleries, it’s also home to a diverse range of people with fascinating stories and perspectives to share about the area.

To celebrate all of these ‘Parnellians,’ the Parnell Business Association has launched an Auckland-wide media campaign titled ‘Take a Seat in Parnell’ which shares the unique stories of people behind these thriving businesses, alongside residents, many who have called the suburb ‘home’ for several years.

Via an interview style format, Parnell’s ‘Take a Seat’ campaign puts people at the front and centre and includes businesses synonymous with Parnell like gallery and hospitality owners, and innovative tech start-ups, matched with a range of residents, some from successive generations of families, as well as younger people who have recently settled in the area.

Cheryl Adamson, General Manager, Parnell Business Association says “This campaign is our unique way of demonstrating that amazing local support we all witnessed during COVID-19 and the narrative that surrounds that. We wanted to reintroduce the City of Sails to the ‘Parnell of today’ so we paired participants up from different walks of life and have quite literally invited them to ‘sit’ in a seat to be interviewed and share their stories. The selection and juxtaposition of the participants have made for some truly interesting and inspiring conversations that we hope will resonate with different audiences.

“We know there’s always more than meets the eye when it comes to who and what makes a suburb tick. Parnell is thriving with creativity – from unique business think tanks and tech innovation to world-class business leaders and ideas.

“Take a Seat offers residents and local businesses the opportunity to authentically explain their connection to Parnell, as well as tease out some of the future opportunities they could see for the suburb. By putting people and place at the heart of the campaign, we are allowing people to participate and own the process of their ideas,” adds Adamson.

The campaign has been launched via the Parnell Business Association’s website, Facebook and eDM as well as media advertising in The Hobson, Verve Magazine and Viva. Images have been taken by Auckland-based photographer Amanda Reelick with the ‘seats’ sourced from Parnell homeware stores including Dawson & Co and Matisse.

For more information visit www.parnell.net.nz

To read one of the ‘Take a seat in Parnell’ interviews click here.

