Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Than One-Third Of New Zealanders Fell Victim To Cybercrime – Report By NortonLifeLock

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: NortonLifeLock

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – 14 April 2021 - Over the past year, people around the world1 (65 percent) report spending more time online than ever before as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams.

The 6th annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report conducted online in partnership with The Harris Poll among over 10,000 adults in 10 countries including 1,004 adults in New Zealand revealed that in the past year, nearly 330 million people across 10 countries were victims of cybercrime and more than 55 million people were victims of identity theft. Cybercrime victims collectively spent nearly 2.7 billion hours trying to resolve their issues. In New Zealand, it is estimated cybercrime led to a collective loss of 198 million NZD.

Despite many New Zealanders (61 percent) saying they are taking more precautions online because they are concerned about cybercrime, over a third (36 percent) say they feel more vulnerable to cybercrime than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and close to half (47 percent) say they aren’t sure how to protect themselves from cybercrime.

The Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report found one in five New Zealanders (20 percent) detected unauthorised access to an account or device in the past 12 months. Of the 1.3 million New Zealanders who experienced cybercrime in the past 12 months (35 percent, a 1 percentage point fall from 2019), victims spent an average of 3.7 hours2 trying to resolve the issues created, for an estimated nearly 5 million hours of New Zealanders’ time lost.

“While New Zealanders lives weren’t disrupted at the same levels as other nations, some behaviours adopted in 2020, like working from home or increased online shopping, will likely remain,” says Mark Gorrie, Senior Director, Asia Pacific, NortonLifeLock.

“Cybercriminals have taken advantage of our changing behaviours and increased digital footprint, and quickly learned to exploit the heightened online activity. As we adapt to the post-pandemic world, companies and individuals in particular will have a greater responsibility to ensure the proper protections are in place to fight evolving cybercriminals.”

Online criminal activity has led to feelings of anger, fear and anxiety. More than half of New Zealanders who detected unauthorised access to an account or device in the past 12 months felt angry (56 percent), while more than 2 in 5 felt violated (43 percent) or stressed (41 percent) and around a third (34 percent) felt powerless. Nearly all (98 percent) took some action after detecting unauthorised access to their account(s), most commonly making password(s) stronger (62 percent) or contacting the company that the account was hacked from (47 percent). Around a quarter turned to family member(s) (25 percent) and friend(s) (24 percent), and 3 in 10 (30 percent) went online to try and find help. Notably, less than a quarter (23 percent) purchased security software or increased pre-existing security software.

Identity theft

Nearly 130,000 New Zealanders experienced ID theft in the past 12 months, and more than 4 in 5 (84 percent) wish they had more information on what to do if their identity was stolen. Many New Zealanders (51 percent), whether they have experienced identity theft or not, are very worried their identity will be stolen, but nearly 6 in 10 (59 percent) say they would have no idea what to do if it were.

Data privacy

Most New Zealanders are concerned about data privacy (79 percent) and want to do more to protect it (87 percent). In fact, nearly 9 in 10 (86 percent) have taken steps to protect their online activities and personal information, about a quarter of whom (26 percent) have done so due to changes in lifestyles and work environment since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s very encouraging to see more New Zealanders taking proactive steps to strengthen their cyber safety and protect their digital world,” said Gorrie.

Additional New Zealand findings include:

  • 15 percent of New Zealanders fell victim to a scam in the past year.
  • Half of New Zealanders (50 percent) say they are more worried than ever about being the victim of a cybercrime.
  • Being online more than ever before, and remote working are concerns for New Zealanders. With many Kiwis (66 percent) spending more time online than ever before, it is no surprise that more than three-quarters (77 percent) believe that remote work has made it much easier for hackers and cybercriminals to take advantage of people.
  • New Zealanders are concerned about the authenticity of information they see online, with over half (56 percent) saying it is difficult for them to determine if information they see online is from a credible source
  • More than half of Kiwis (53 percent) feel it’s impossible to protect their privacy, and a similar proportion (45 percent) say they don’t know how.
  • Three-quarters of New Zealanders (75 percent) accept certain risks to their online privacy to make their life more convenient, however, the majority (57 percent) report being more alarmed than ever about their privacy.
  • New Zealanders are taking password security seriously, with over half (57 percent) making passwords stronger in order to protect their online activities and personal information.
  • Many Kiwis are limiting information shared on social media. Over half of New Zealanders (51 percent) report limiting information shared on social media in order to protect their online activities and personal information.

For more information and imagery from the Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, please visit newsroom or go here:

For more information on how you can help protect your digital life, please visit the Norton Internet Security Center.

Notes:

[1] Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

2 Average has been trimmed to remove outliers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NortonLifeLock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 