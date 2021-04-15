Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Businesses Accelerate Sustainability Despite Covid-19

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Council

Oxygen Consulting in collaboration with the Sustainable Business Council (SBC), Sustainable Business Network (SBN) and Auckland University of Technology (AUT) have launched their 2021 Insights on New Zealand’s Sustainability Professionals.

Despite the huge impact of Covid-19 over the past year on jobs within many industries, overall the sustainability profession continues to grow.

Five key insights from the second survey support this finding:

1. Many organisations have strengthened their investment in sustainability despite Covid-19;

2. Almost all industry sectors in New Zealand are employing sustainability professionals;

3. Sustainability drives organisational purpose, and addressing climate change is the top priority;

4. Those working as sustainability professionals feel more empowered, are experiencing better work-life balance and greater job satisfaction; and

5. Sustainability professionals are change agents and people skills are critical to development in the role.

Director of Oxygen Consulting Sarah Holden says that Covid has been somewhat of an accelerator for sustainability as more and more businesses strengthened investments and advanced their sustainability objectives.

"We can see that the sustainability profession is strengthening, and organisations are continuing to drive genuine sustainability action, despite the potential economic challenges presented in the Covid-19 recovery.

"Our sustainability professionals’ strength is in their core skills - leadership, communication, problem solving, relationships and influencing - are key to being an effective organisational change agent in an adaptable world."

Sustainable Business Council Executive Director Mike Burrell says every part of New Zealand’s economy is now helping cut emissions and transition to a low carbon future.

"The research shows business ambition and commitment to sustainability continues to grow, and we see this reflected in businesses that have maintained sustainability roles and strategies, despite the events of 2020.

"New Zealand has just become the first country in the world to introduce a law that requires the financial sector to disclose the impacts of climate change on their business and explain how they will manage climate-related risks and opportunities. There is a growing commitment across all sectors to work together towards investing in a sustainable recovery and supporting our sustainability professionals is an important part of that work."

Sustainable Business Network Chief Executive Rachel Brown says when Covid hit, it was not initially clear what impact it would have on sustainability within businesses or on the profession.

"Despite a turbulent year, or perhaps as a result of a turbulent year and heightened awareness of issues around health or people and our planet, businesses recognise they need to take sustainability seriously. That has come through loud and clear in this research. Sustainability is now well and truly entrenched in the way we do business in Aotearoa."

Auckland University of Technology Professor of Ethics and Sustainability Leadership Marjo Lips-Wiersma continues to see a growing interest in the profession as more people return to studies post lockdown.

"Our sustainability programme continues to grow, and students have experienced continuous opportunities for employment despite Covid. The sustainability role is professionalising, and up to date technical, self-management and change management skills are increasingly required to meet complex challenges."

"We saw thousands of young people join the School Strike for Climate, reminding us this is a generation focused on a sustainable future. These keen young people are calling for urgent action to address the climate emergency we declared last year."

A panel of sustainability professionals, Alec Tang (Auckland Council), Claire Walker (SkyCity), Amy Tea (Amy Tea Consulting) and Holly Leach (Sustainable Business Network) are speaking at today’s launch about how the survey results can support them in their roles.

Read the full report here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Business Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 