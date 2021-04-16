Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Losing Thousands By Being In The Wrong KiwiSaver Fund

Friday, 16 April 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: BetterSaver

BetterSaver’s first annual KiwiSaver review reveals that Kiwis have potentially missed out on thousands of dollars in returns by investing their savings in the wrong KiwiSaver fund.

It shows the fund with the best returns was Milford Asset Management’s Active Growth Fund, where $10,000 invested in 2013 would now be worth $21,719. At the other end of the scale, AMP’s LS Conservative Fund would only be worth $13,885.

BetterSaver founder, Joe Taylor, says that we need to understand the importance of having their KiwiSaver funds with the right provider.

“While each fund has a different risk profile, placing your money into a conservative fund instead of a growth fund means you’ve missed out on up to $8,000 in returns in just seven years. This is extra money that could be put towards your first home or supporting long-term retirement plans.

“Just because you’re in a growth fund doesn’t mean your money is performing better either. Our analysis shows the top performing conservative fund is delivering Kiwis nearly the same returns as the lowest performing growth fund.

“An investment of $10,000 in both AMP’s Growth Fund (Lifesteps) and Milford Asset Management’s Conservative Fund would now be worth $17,136 and $17,062 respectively.”

Joe says figuring out which fund is performing well and what one is right for your individual needs can be a minefield and too difficult to fairly compare since the scheme was launched.

“For example, one fund will say they have the best returns over a three-month period, while another will claim they are the best over a six-month period. Some funds break down fees and others make it difficult to find out how much tax Kiwis are paying on returns. All of this gets in the way of Kiwis navigating KiwiSaver to best suit their needs.”

“My recommendation is for every Kiwi to get independent financial advice to determine individual priorities and which fund can help you get there.

It’s free to go through BetterSaver’s Fund Finder advice process. Most KiwiSaver providers pay a standardised fee to use BetterSaver’s service*. The digital platform then makes it easy for Kiwis to identify which best fund meets their needs.

“Our new 100% independent, unbiased and personalised digital KiwiSaver advisory service aims to break down industry jargon and give Kiwis clarity on the options that they have.

“We believe financial advice has the power to change lives and that everyone deserves access to it. So, we make things easier for Kiwis by collecting information from reputable sources and present it in a way that gives personalised recommendations that align with their goals and risk tolerance, no matter their KiwiSaver balance.

BetterSaver initially launched in 2018 by giving KiwiSaver funds an ethical rating. But after no KiwiSaver provider ranked better than C+, Joe realised there was a much greater need to provide transparency to the sector.

“In the year ending 30 June 2020, New Zealanders funded $1.19 billion[1] towards first home deposits from KiwiSaver and retirees drew down $1.33 billion[2]. So, it’s a substantial resource driving people’s lives. Being in the right fund makes a huge difference,” says Joe.

“BetterSaver recommends that everyone reviews their KiwiSaver fund annually to make sure they are in the best fund for their current circumstances.

“While past returns do not necessarily indicate future performance, they provide a guide. It’s important you also look at what your fund invests in to make sure that you are investing in companies and assets you wish to be.”

The results:

Growth fund results
Average performance of growth funds for the three years ending December 31, 2020 was 8.77%.

Best performing, over three years ending Dec 31, 2020

 ReturnBetter than average
Fisher Funds Growth KiwiSaver11.24%24.7%
Milford KiwiSaver Active Growth10.60%18.9%
Generate KiwiSaver Growth10.59%18.8%

Worst performing, over three years ending Dec 31, 2020

 ReturnWorse than average
QuayStreet Growth6.13%35.4%
SuperLife KiwiSaver Growth6.37%31.7%
AMP KiwiSaver LifeSaver Growth7.11%20.9%

Conservative fund results
Average performance of conservative funds for the three years ending December 31, 2020 was 5.49%.

Best performing, over three years ending Dec 31, 2020

 ReturnBetter than average
Generate KiwiSaver Conservative7.30%28.3%
Simplicity KiwiSaver Conservative6.76%20.7%
Kiwi Wealth KiwiSaver Conservative6.21%12.3%

Worst performing, over three years ending Dec 31, 2020

 ReturnWorse than average
BNZ First Home Buyer Fund3.54%43.2%
AMP KiwiSaver Lifesaver Conservative Fund4.35%23.2%
AMP KiwiSaver Default4.35%23.2%

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BetterSaver on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 