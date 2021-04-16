Chapman Tripp Named Chambers New Zealand Law Firm Of The Year

Chapman Tripp has been recognised at the 2021 Chambers Asia Pacific Awards as New Zealand Law Firm of the Year.

The Chambers Asia Pacific Awards recognise law firms with pre-eminence in key jurisdictions and also reflect achievements over the past 12 months. This includes outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service.

Pip England, the firm’s Chief Executive Partner said, “Our ongoing investment in our people and our ability to help our clients adapt and thrive in shifting market conditions has made Chapman Tripp the firm it is today. Our reputation for hard work and getting results keeps us on our toes and motivates us to continue to do things better and smarter. We are thrilled to be recognised with this award.”

