Colenso BBDO Begins New Era, Appoints Angela Watson As Managing Director

Colenso BBDO, one of the world’s most creative agencies, today appointed local candidate Angela Watson as Managing Director following an extensive global search.

This follows the agency’s appointment of Rob Campbell, renowned marketing supremo, as Chief Strategy Officer, who started this month.

“Colenso is a powerhouse of best-in-class creative and strategic talent,” says Strahan Wallis, Clemenger Group CEO.

“A leader of Ang Watson’s pedigree, experience and drive marks the beginning of a new era for our award-winning agency that has a long and proud history in the New Zealand and global advertising landscape,” says Wallis.

“Businesses in New Zealand, and globally, can access outstanding people in Colenso. We are thrilled that Ang is amped for the gig and able to bring that exceptional talent to our clients.

In a career spanning three-decades Angela has worked with clients in the telecommunications, insurance, entertainment and FMCG sectors. Starting out at Saatchi in Wellington in the early 90’s, Angela has had stints at Saatchi Auckland, Y&R, and DDB, before finding her home at Colenso. With extensive experience in brand transformation, Angela’s a passionate believer in the power of insight and ideas to challenge beliefs, provoke social change, and re-imagine business.

“Colenso is a place I love, full of people I love, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to harness my experience and expertise to lead the company and continue to create a meaningful organisation that builds culture and community, for our clients and our people,” says Watson.

Watson will report to Clemenger Group CEO Strahan Wallis, and in partnership with Rob Campbell and Chief Creative Officer Levi Slavin, lead Colenso into this new exciting era.

