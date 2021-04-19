Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Warning Signals Light Up As Traffic Management Regional Headquarters Come Up For Sale

Monday, 19 April 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

8 and 8A Cable Street, Sockburn

The land and buildings housing a traffic management company’s regional headquarters and an office equipment and stationery supplies firm have been placed on the market for sale.

Encircled by two-metre high security wiring, half of the property at 8 and 8A Cable Street in the Christchurch suburb of Sockburn is occupied by RTL – a national company which specialises in the provision of road traffic management signage and directional systems ranging from high vis’ cones, signs and barriers through to fixed and moveable lighting signals.

In addition to the Sockburn location in Christchurch, RTL also has bases in Auckland, Wellington and Invercargill.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the Cable Street property is tenanted by National Express Products (NXP) Limited which sells an extensive range office IT hardware, printers, furniture, and desktop accessories.

Both properties are zoned Commercial Mixed-Use under the Christchurch City Council plan – with neighbouring businesses in and around the Cable Street area including a multitude of small light industry retail premises and operations servicing the likes of the automotive sector and freight forwarding companies. The western arm of the Christchurch rail line also runs along the back of the property.

Sockburn’s Commercial Mixed-Use zoning allows for commercial-related activities to be conducted in the area while simultaneously enabling the growth of industrial-based activities.

The freehold land and buildings at 8 and 8A Cable Street are now being marketed for sale at auction on April 29 through Bayleys Canterbury. Salesperson Murray Madgwick said there was the potential for owner-occupiers to take up one of the buildings and continue leasing the other, or for investors to continue operating the property in its existing format.

Madgwick said that subject to council consents, there was also the potential to subdivide the two adjoining properties into separate entities. Combined, the two properties on a single title consist of 3,480 square metres of buildings and car parking for 33 vehicles sitting on 4,717 square metres of land.

Occupying the 1,175-square metre site at 8A Cable Street in a high-stud warehouse, RTL is on a current lease running through to 2023, with three further two-year rights of renewal – currently generating annual net income of $103,250 with a market review underway at present. Rental review provisions every two years are written into the current lease. The property includes car parking for 23 vehicles.

Next door, occupying the 2,332-square metre site at 8 Cable Street, National Express Products (NXP) Limited is on month-by-month lease generating an assessed annual income of $196,000. The property also features a high-stud warehouse with two levels of office space and includes car parking for 10 vehicles.

Madgwick said a building upgrade programme designed to strengthen both premises to 67 percent of new build standards had been completed on the 8 Cable Street building and is currently underway for its neighbour at 8A Cable Street building.

“In addition to undertaking the seismic compliance work, the building’s owner has also replaced the roof on the property at 8 Cable Street, as well as all associated flashings, gutters and draining.

“A new parking area and street crossing have also been developed at the front of 8 Cable Street providing additional sealed parking, and both buildings have been given a recent upgrade of the office space – encompassing new carpets and painting, and some heat pumps,” he said.

“Both properties enjoy prominent street frontage onto Cable Street and are designed around the tenancy needs of companies requiring good levels of warehousing space and smaller internally-connected portions of administrative office space with staff amenities including lunchroom and bathrooms.

“Additionally, the building at 8 Cable Street has a high canopy structure extending from the building’s warehouse entrance to the edge of the property - which enables loading and unloading of goods in all-weather conditions.”

Cable Street is located off Blenheim Road which provides a direct route both north and south to the Christchurch motorway network, as well as a link to Christchurch International Airport, Lyttleton Port and the city centre. Madgwick said this high degree of accessibility to the city was one of the reasons roading infrastructure company RTL operated from the location.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 