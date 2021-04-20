Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Research Reveals Under-30s Feel Wealth Is Mostly About Family

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 3:19 pm
Press Release: ANZ Bank

More than 60% of New Zealanders believe Covid-19 has changed what’s important in their life, with family – rather than money – topping the list according to a study commissioned by ANZ Bank NZ.

The study1 found 52% of Kiwis considered family to be the most important thing to them, followed by health and wellbeing at 40%.

Family is central to most people’s definition of wealth with over 68% of New Zealanders thinking wealth is knowing they can pay for things to help their family thrive. This is particularly high among those aged under 30.

When it comes to financial know-how, most New Zealanders – particularly those under 30 - look to the future and want to know how to save or invest. Reducing debt or a mortgage is the second most desired area of financial know-how and of particular interest to 30 – 49 year-olds.

Overall, New Zealanders feel a strong need to improve their financial wellbeing with almost 60% wanting to save or invest more for their future and 77% thinking they could do better with their money. Nearly one in three New Zealanders feel they don’t have their finances under control.

To help Kiwis feel on top of their money ANZ has set up a six-step Financial Wellbeing Programme that is available to everyone. The programme starts with calculating a person’s financial wellbeing score. More than 22,000 Kiwis have already found out theirs.

“Financial wellbeing isn’t about being rich, owning a home or having lots of money saved - it’s about knowing where your money’s going and having some saved for a rainy day,” said Ben Kelleher, ANZ Managing Director, Personal Banking.

“Personal finances are different for everyone. Our Financial Wellbeing programme will help people figure out their situation, set goals and suggest practical steps on how to get there.”

The Financial Wellbeing Survey2 also revealed many people were able to increase their savings in the early part of the Covid-19 crisis, but as time passed savings levels declined and are now down 10%.

“These savings patterns are caused either by a lack of spending options over lockdown or a conscious decision to put a bit more money aside during uncertain times,” Mr Kelleher said.

“For most Kiwis developing good financial habits is not so much a matter of willpower or intent but more about people knowing how. We often just don’t know where to start or what to do.”

To find out more about ANZ’s Financial Wellbeing Programme search ANZ How

For media enquiries contact Kristy Martin, 021531402

© Scoop Media

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Get on top of your money

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money ever since we opened for business in 1840. We were New Zealand's first bank and today we have a large network of full-service branches and ATMs, and talented people across the country.

We're passionate about helping our customers make their money work harder and equipping them to make better financial decisions. Whether it's travelling the world, buying a home, building a business, investing for the future or protecting their family's future, we use our financial strength and expertise to help make it happen.

Through our sponsorships, our Staff Foundation and thousands of staff volunteer hours each year, we support causes that make a difference to New Zealanders.

Contact ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 