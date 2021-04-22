Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Normanby Power Station Gets Green Light

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Greenfern Industries

Greenfern Industries’ hydroelectric power station on the Waingongoro River in Taranaki has been given the seal of approval to generate power once again.

The go-ahead was given by the Taranaki Regional Council for the Normanby Power Station to start generating power again last week after passing the final inspection of items that were historically in breach of resource consent conditions held by the station's previous owner. The greenlight follows considerable investment by Greenfern to get it operating in general compliance with the resource consent conditions.

A medicinal cannabis company, Greenfern bought the power station in December last year following a successful crowdfunding campaign late last year. The weir-dam and power station were first commissioned in 1903 and was initially used to supply power to surrounding towns Hawera, Manaia and Eltham. It has been rebuilt twice since its inauguration.

“By purchasing the power station, which sits alongside our research facility, indoor growing operation and processing facility, we would be able to stand out from our competition because we will be able to access cost-price power – the highest overhead cost in a medicinal cannabis indoor growing operation,” managing director Dan Casey said.

“More than 60 percent of our operational expense can be attributed to electricity so being able to scale to meet demand is a significant advantage.

“While we’re excited about being able to produce high quality medicinal cannabis products at a more competitive price point, we’re also incredibly proud of being able to grow our medicinal plants in a more environmentally friendly way. Sustainability and taking care of the environment are non-negotiable pillars for Greenfern.”

When Greenfern took ownership of the power station it was not compliant.

“We’ve invested heavily in upgrading and modifying power station infrastructure and the technology that monitors the water intake and output,” Casey said.

“We’ve been working closely with the compliance and monitoring team at Taranaki Regional Council to achieve this milestone. They’ve been hugely supportive, and we’re really pleased to achieve this result through collaboration and cooperation over the past few months.”

Greenfern won’t need to use all the power the station generates so will sell the excess back to the national grid.

“It’s looking like it will be a dry winter in the South Island with record power demand, and with spot prices at record levels at the moment, this is another revenue stream for Greenfern.”

The company is considering whether it may further upgrade the power station’s generation capacity which would mean higher power output through a larger and more efficient turbine. No decision has been made. Greenfern will advise when the decision has been made later in the year.

“This is another positive step for Greenfern. We have had a very successful year with our white meat analogue chicken, the purchase of the power station, the crowdfunding campaign and hemp harvest in March.

“We have significant plans for the balance of the year we will keep the public and our shareholders up-to-date as matters develop.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenfern Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 