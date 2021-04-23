Suncorp New Zealand Signs Up To Climate Leaders 2019 Statement

Suncorp New Zealand has announced that it has signed up to the Climate Leaders Coalition 2019 Statement, as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

The 2019 Statement was launched in July 2019 by the Climate Leaders Coalition, and is an ambitious pledge for Coalition members to reduce emissions and educate employees, suppliers, customers and the public on climate change.

It commits businesses to measuring and reporting their carbon footprint, assessing and disclosing climate change risks, working with employees and suppliers to reduce their emissions and adopting targets to deliver substantial emissions reductions that will contribute to New Zealand being carbon neutral by 2050.

Suncorp New Zealand is one of 28 CLC members so far to transition to the new pledge.

Suncorp New Zealand CEO Jimmy Higgins says that being part of the Climate Leaders Coalition, and signing up to the new statement, reflects Suncorp New Zealand’s commitment to create a positive future for New Zealanders.

“Climate change is having a marked impact on our customers and our business, and it’s critical that New Zealand businesses work together to provide leadership and direction on the issue of climate change,” says Higgins.

“Suncorp New Zealand has committed to reducing our own emissions and we are now actively trialling programmes with suppliers to support them to do the same.”

To date Suncorp New Zealand is meeting its emission reduction targets and is continuing to implement activities to ensure these reductions are sustained. It is investigating the emergence of climate-related risks on different emission concentration pathways. It has also begun trials with suppliers to support them on assessing and reducing their own carbon footprint.

New signatories to the 2019 Statement were announced at the Climate Leaders Coalition welcome back event for 2021, held in conjunction with Earth Day.

