Hospitality NZ Appoints Jonathan Alve As Operations Manager

Friday, 23 April 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand has appointed Jonathan Alve as its new Operations Manager.

Jonathan (well known by the industry as Jono) will join the Hospitality New Zealand team in May 2021, after more than a decade in the industry with DB Breweries. Jono held a number of hospitality facing roles with the brewery, most recently leading a team of On Premise Business Development Managers across New Zealand. Much of his time spent with DB has been focussed on developing new hospitality occasions and helping operators to enhance existing operations, an area he is passionate about.

Prior to joining DB Jono worked across a number of Banking and Finance organisations, giving him a strong grounding in business fundamentals and advice. He also has strong governance experience having served a number of organisations including 4 years as Chairman of the Board for the Brewers Guild of NZ.

“I am passionate about great experiences, hospitality, creating value and enjoyment of life. I am looking forward to working on behalf of members to help strengthen and grow the industry” Says Jono

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says “ Jono’s skills and talents will be a great addition to the Hospitality NZ team - he brings a wealth of commercial operational experience with him into the role which will add values2to our members and the industry.“

