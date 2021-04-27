Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sweet Success Comes Whittaker’s Way In Most Trusted Brands Survey

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: Reader's Digest

Fourth generation chocolate maker, Holly Whittaker

Whittaker’s has taken out the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted of all Brands award for the tenth consecutive year – an unprecedented achievement.

The Whittaker family’s long-standing belief that “best is always better” has stood it in great stead says Reader’s Digest Australasian editor-in-chief Louise Waterson. Winning the top title 10 consecutive times is an incredible and unprecedented result across the Australasia region and Whittaker’s should take a bow, she says.

Fourth generation chocolate maker Holly Whittaker says chocolate is a Whittaker family passion dating back to 1896 and it’s the family’s “relentless quest for perfection” that has allowed it to consistently craft New Zealand’s finest chocolate.

“We are committed to making world-class chocolate, and that means never compromising on quality, taste, or size. We are also committed to supporting our wonderful staff, sourcing ethical and sustainable ingredients, and following best practice in manufacturing,” she said after hearing of the latest award.

Whittaker’s large team of salivating supporters can rest assured, their most trusted company will not be resting on its laurels. The Whittaker’s team talks of its recently launched compostable peanut slab wrapper trial, continued support of iconic Kiwi charities, investment in machinery and facility advancements, and “above and beyond efforts” to nurture direct relationships with cocoa farmers.

A total of 72 categories featured in this year’s Trusted Brands survey – the 22nd consecutive annual survey commissioned by Reader’s Digest. More than 1800 New Zealanders, from a broad demographic, were asked to select three of their most trusted brands for each category. They then rated those brands on the 1-10 scale for trust.

Categories were varied including, for example, banks, coffee machines, dog food, funeral insurance, gas and electricity providers, hearing services, kindergarten centre operators, wine, pain relief, supermarkets, vitamins and supplements, and vegetarian foods. Categories featured change with the times, and new ones are often added. Newcomers this year, for example, are the Cookies category, (won by Cookie Time, with Farmbake and Cadbury highly commended);Honey category (won by Arataki with Manuka Health and Airborne highly commended); and Coffee Roasted and Ground category (won by Robert Harris with Jed’s and Avalanche highly commended).

The top 20 winners - that scored higher in their respective categories than the other brands polled - are as follows:

Under each category one winner and two highly commended placings were awarded. To find out who you can officially trust, see the full results of all 72 categories in the May edition of Reader’s Digest or visit www.trustedbrands.co.nz

Whittaker’s also won NZ Iconic Brand Category for the ninth consecutive year. Brands closest to toppling Whittaker’s from the top step of that podium this year were Tip Top and Watties.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reader's Digest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>


Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 