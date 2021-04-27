Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ready, Bubble, Fly: Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble Flights Are About To Take Off!

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is excited to welcome the resumption of the Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble and is ready to fly passengers on board its two-way, all-purpose, quarantine-free Air Travel Bubble flights starting 26 May. These flights will be operated by pilots and cabin crew who have all been fully vaccinated.

With travel having been difficult for everyone over the past year, we know that our customers have been eagerly anticipating the launch of our Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble flights so that they can rediscover the joy of flying. We believe the safe and secure bubble flights will be a milestone showcase for the opening of similar travel arrangements with other popular destinations.

Flight schedule

Cathay Pacific’s Air Travel Bubble flights will operate as CX759 and CX734 using our modern, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The inaugural CX759 flight from Hong Kong will depart on 26 May, while the first CX734 flight from Singapore will depart on 27 May.

DateFlight No.DepartingSTDArrivingSTA
26 MayCX759HKG09:10SIN13:05
27 MayCX734SIN14:45HKG19:00

*All times local

From 27 May to 9 June, the flight schedule will be as follows:

FlightDays of operationDepartingSTDArrivingSTA
CX759

27, 29 May,

1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June

HKG09:10SIN13:05
CX734

27, 29 May,

1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June

SIN14:45HKG19:00

*All times local

From10 June, Cathay Pacific will operate daily return Air Travel Bubble flights (CX759 and CX734) to Singapore.

Customers can book by visiting cathaypacific.com, via WhatsApp at +852 2747 2747 or calling our contact centre at +852 2747 3333. Marco Polo Club or Asia Miles members are welcome to contact us via the usual hotline numbers.

Customer Care

Safety is always our number one priority and we have been working closely with the authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore to ensure a safe and secure environment throughout all stages of travel.

Customers can find a detailed guide to everything they need to know about our Air Travel Bubble flights, passenger eligibility, testing and other requirements on our dedicated Hong Kong-Singapore Travel Bubble Info Centre page: www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_HK/travel-bubble/hong-kong-singapore/
overview.html

We also introduced Cathay Care, our enhanced measures across every stage of the journey from check-in to the cabin to ensure our customers take off with confidence. For more information about Cathay Care, visit cathaypacific.com.

Return2hk Scheme

In addition to the resumption of the Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble, Cathay Pacific also welcomes the recently announced expansion of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Return2hk Scheme. This will enable Hong Kong residents arriving from anywhere in the Chinese mainland to enter the city without the need to undergo quarantine.

Cathay Pacific currently operates flights between Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xiamen and Hong Kong already and will add more routes in the coming months to enable Hong Kong residents to return more easily.

The ability for passengers to travel quarantine-free is vital to bringing cross-border air travel back to normal, pre-pandemic levels and we look forward to further relaxation of quarantine requirements in future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cathay Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>


Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 