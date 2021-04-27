Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hype & Dexter Win At B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Hype and Dexter

 Kiwi founded digital transformation agency, Hype & Dexter, is putting women in tech on the map, with their win at B&T’s Australasian Women Leading Tech Awards. The company’s drive for diversity in a still male-dominated sector was recognised with the Advocacy Award at a gala event in Sydney last week.
 

Hype & Dexter Co-founder, Romi Dexter, has spearheaded a range of initiatives to encourage more women into the tech industry including paid internships for young women in tertiary and secondary education. “The win is a testament to the incredible team at Hype & Dexter,” she says. “Their hard work in driving and pushing to open up more easily accessible career pathways in the technology sector is continually immense. My hat goes off to the amazing people I work with every day as they support each other, drive their peers and mentor high school students, who normally wouldn't get the chance to experience what technology is all about.”
 

The Award capitalises on Hype & Dexter’s stellar track record. Founded only three years ago by Dexter and CEO Ryan Watkins, the company was named as APAC HubSpot Partner of the Year two years in a row, and currently holds the number seven spot globally for HubSpot Agencies.
 

Hype & Dexter has offices in Auckland and Melbourne and more than 50% of its employees are women. “We’re trying to change the perception of technology, by providing great experiences, and showing the breadth and opportunity of the tech sector one woman at a time,” says Dexter. An internal Women In Tech group is dedicated to encouraging, supporting, and inspiring women to explore the opportunities.
 

The company also partners with high schools where they share their own stories and work to change the perception of the tech industry. “It’s about shifting the narrative and ensuring our young women don’t feel alienated by outdated stereotypes,” says Dexter. “One of our key messages is that tech is always evolving and that means that anyone can be the expert in the room at any given time.”
 

As a woman in who has spent decades in a male dominated sector, Dexter understands the importance of a supportive work environment. The company’s recruitment messaging focuses on encouraging female leadership and actively providing opportunities whilst providing a safe environment in which women can thrive.
 

Dexter’s conscious that female admissions in tertiary STEM are still woefully low and that the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled pay equity in the industry. She says it’s critical that both education providers and businesses work together to change that. “I’d like to broaden our high school tech initiative, encourage other businesses to join, and provide more students with the opportunity to see how amazing tech can be. It’s pretty special to be able to show women that although we may be a little geeky at times, the tech industry, and the people that work it, are actually pretty damn cool.”
 

