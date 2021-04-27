Hype & Dexter Win At B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards
Kiwi founded digital transformation agency, Hype
& Dexter, is putting women in tech on the map, with
their win at B&T’s Australasian Women Leading Tech
Awards. The company’s drive for diversity in a still
male-dominated sector was recognised with the Advocacy Award
at a gala event in Sydney last week.
Hype
& Dexter Co-founder, Romi Dexter, has spearheaded a
range of initiatives to encourage more women into the tech
industry including paid internships for young women in
tertiary and secondary education. “The win is a testament
to the incredible team at Hype & Dexter,” she says.
“Their hard work in driving and pushing to open up more
easily accessible career pathways in the technology sector
is continually immense. My hat goes off to the amazing
people I work with every day as they support each other,
drive their peers and mentor high school students, who
normally wouldn't get the chance to experience what
technology is all about.”
The Award
capitalises on Hype & Dexter’s stellar track record.
Founded only three years ago by Dexter and CEO Ryan Watkins,
the company was named as APAC HubSpot Partner of the Year
two years in a row, and currently holds the number seven
spot globally for HubSpot Agencies.
Hype
& Dexter has offices in Auckland and Melbourne and more
than 50% of its employees are women. “We’re trying to
change the perception of technology, by providing great
experiences, and showing the breadth and opportunity of the
tech sector one woman at a time,” says Dexter. An internal
Women In Tech group is dedicated to encouraging, supporting,
and inspiring women to explore the
opportunities.
The company also partners
with high schools where they share their own stories and
work to change the perception of the tech industry.
“It’s about shifting the narrative and ensuring our
young women don’t feel alienated by outdated
stereotypes,” says Dexter. “One of our key messages is
that tech is always evolving and that means that anyone can
be the expert in the room at any given
time.”
As a woman in who has spent decades
in a male dominated sector, Dexter understands the
importance of a supportive work environment. The company’s
recruitment messaging focuses on encouraging female
leadership and actively providing opportunities whilst
providing a safe environment in which women can
thrive.
Dexter’s conscious that female
admissions in tertiary STEM are still woefully low and that
the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled pay equity in the
industry. She says it’s critical that both education
providers and businesses work together to change that.
“I’d like to broaden our high school tech initiative,
encourage other businesses to join, and provide more
students with the opportunity to see how amazing tech can
be. It’s pretty special to be able to show women that
although we may be a little geeky at times, the tech
industry, and the people that work it, are actually pretty
damn
cool.”